I had almost made the annual transition from winter to summer wardrobe when the weather, which is rarely as fickle as it can be during the spring, threw another tantrum.

Just as I was getting used to donning shorts and slathering on sunscreen, another storm — one of those upper level low pressure systems that meteorologists dissect with their computer models — slunk into Northeastern Oregon.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.