As we move east on Adams Avenue in La Grande we come to a one-story cinderblock building with a stone veneer constructed at 1209 Adams in 1978. Over the past 40 years it has housed such businesses as State Farm Insurance and the current Kettle Corn N More.
We, however, are going to focus on the previous building located here and on the adjoining parking lot. Following two fires in downtown La Grande in 1891, during which many of the wood frame buildings were destroyed, there were vacant spaces waiting to be filled, in this case lots 11, 12 and 13 of Chaplain’s Addition next to the Rogers Building.
David H. Steward had come to La Grande in 1882 shortly after the fires. He purchased lot 13 in 1886 and lots 11 and 12 in 1890. It was then he decided to construct the large two-story building in these lots next to the Rogers Building, and the Steward Building was open by 1893.
There was a colorful parade of activities and businesses over the next 80 years. The upper floor, constructed to be both a showplace and a gathering place, was named Steward’s Opera House. It was a fine establishment in which entertainment in extravagant ways was provided for the people of La Grande and surrounding areas. There were plays and orchestra performances, and comedians, and vocalists. There were dance lessons and dances, and fancy balls. In 1892 there was an elegant ball with dinner and dancing that had about 600 people in attendance.
And there was vaudeville. This was something new to La Grande although it had been popular for some years, having started in France where the name came from the French expression “voice of the city.” This was a grouping of nine or ten acts of various sorts — one-act plays, acrobatics, singing, dancing comedy and animal acts. These acts were booked together as they traveled around the country. They seemed to be quite popular and it seems they had a regular program which included a “dumb” act which came first to allow the patrons of the evening to get into their seats.
Next came the “strong” acts. Those were with a bit more talent or expertise. Then came the weakest act in order to clear the house. An example of a weak act was Burk and Andrus and Their Trained Mule. Tickets to attend a performance at the Opera House tickets early on cost 25 cents and 35 cents. Later it was up to 50 cents. This doesn’t sound like very much but the value today would be between $7 and $10 for the early years and as much as $16.50 in 1897.
The Observer reported that during the 20 years the Opera House was in operation scores of famous actor and actresses made their appearance on this stage in La Grande. With the coming of moving pictures the Opera House was no longer the drawing card for entertainment.
In June of 1913 the second floor was leased to J. E. Mazanti and B. M. Sherwood who tore out the stage and built a gallery around the floor. By August the second floor was renamed Rex Hall and was used for a variety of activities including a dance academy and later the Red Cross sewing committee met here.
Information from various books by David Horowitz tells us about another usage of Rex Hall. This was being the home of the local Kl Klux Klan chapter which existed from late 1922 to December 1924. It had a confirmed membership of 320 in 1922 with 37% being employees of the Union Pacific Railroad. It was said that the La Grande members were held to a high moral standard and that men joined the chapter “to build networks against what they saw as deteriorating values brought on by the changing times.” However, by late 1924 the chapter was in financial difficulties and deteriorated.
In the 1930s the former opera house was painted grey and became La Grande’s first National Guard Armory, according to Dick Mason in The Observer. By the early 1950s, when the National Guard relocated, the second story of the Steward building was no longer used.
Downtown La Grande was a lively bustling place beginning in the late 1890s and the 1200 block was especially so.The lower floor space of the Steward Building was originally divided into three commercial spaces. The businesses occupying these were generally two types — department stores primarily selling clothing and grocery stores.
The first known department store was the Murphy Bros. clothing store operated by the Murphy brothers. They later changed the name to the Chicago Store and added women’s clothing. In 1907 the store changed owners again and became the Peoples Store which was a department store selling everything from toothbrushes to kitchen utensils as well as clothing. By September of 1915 Geibel’s, one of the largest stores in the Grande Ronde Valley, moved to this location. Less than a year later the store sold again and Hill’s Department Store took up residency and remained for the next 30 years when F. B. Conner purchased the Hill inventory and opened his store.
The earliest store was the Mc Cully and Gilbert grocery followed by the Grandy Grocery Co., Grandy and Romig, then Staples and Romig which was later bought out by J. C. Snodgrass. On Dec. 23, 1933, IGA opened it doors to customers of La Grande at this location.
But two of the most remembered occupants were the first Payless in the United States and Woolworth. Woolworth was located here as early as 1920 and Payless came in next door in 1939. For over 20 years together they provided for the many needs of the citizens of the Grande Ronde Valley. But in January of 1961 the lease Woolworth had with Payless expired and Payless wanted to expand so Woolworth closed during the last week of December 1960 after 40 years of service.
In early 1961 Payless expanded into the space where Woolworth had been. They were there until their closing day on Oct. 29, 1973, when they moved to the Grande Ronde Plaza leaving the Steward Building. This once beautiful, but now vacant, building was soon torn down erasing many years of La Grande’s history.
Keep looking up! Enjoy!
