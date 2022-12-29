Three decades ago, Bob Moody’s 23-year career as The Observer publisher was winding down, but not his willingness to protect his staff by stepping in harm’s way.
I saw this firsthand on an unforgettable afternoon in the mid 1990s in The Observer’s old building at 1406 Fifth St.
An angry reader was at the front desk. The reader had a copy of The Observer in hand and was gesturing toward the newsroom while simultaneously talking to a receptionist.
The man wanted to know one thing.
“Who is the turkey who wrote this story?" he shouted lividly.
Instantly the dull hum of conversation in the office went mute. All eyes were on the visitor as he started to move toward the newsroom.
He did not get far.
Bob Moody, who had walked out of his office 15 feet away, made sure of it.
“Step into my office," he said with an authoritative, measured tone, one barren of any sense of fear or panic.
Those four words combined with the anchor-like presence, which seemed to radiate from Moody, appeared to calm the man. He emerged from his meeting with Moody less than 30-minutes later with what appeared to be a much improved frame of mind.
Moody, a man with innate people skills, had again succeeded in preventing a confrontation between a reporter and a hot-headed reader.
“I would try to short-stop people," Moody once told me after he retired.
The popular publisher did not seek confrontation, yet he never shied from it. I don’t think he enjoyed dealing with the arrows often fired at those in his position, but he did like sharing tales about dicey incidents — Bob was a storyteller at heart.
The publisher was not comfortable talking about himself, but he came to life when speaking of his experiences and the interesting people he got to know.
We heard many his often witty vignettes multiple times but never tired of them. He told them with such zest and sincerity that he made you feel like he was sharing them for the first time.
Some of our favorites were his stories of tire magnate Les Schwab, who he worked under in the Bend Bulletin’s circulation department before starting his tire dealership empire. Moody seemed to delight in telling others that Schwab asked him to go into business with him early on but he turned him down because the Bulletin had given him a better job offer.
It almost seemed that he valued his friendship with Schwab more than he lamented missing out on a fortune he could have had.
Moody received tremendous guidance from Schwab, but paid a price for working with him. Schwab was a softball player who practiced pitching during breaks at the Bulletin. Moody caught many of Schwab's pitches. One of Moody's fingers was jammed from catching Schwab's pitches and continued to bother him years later. Still, Moody, in his good-natured way, laughed off the bad finger as testimony of his lifelong friendship with Schwab.
It was also delightful to hear Bob take us behind the scenes and talk of Schwab’s every man qualities. For example, he said on some visits to his home, Schwab would be sitting in a bathrobe eating from a large bowl of popcorn.
“He is just like everyone else," Moody would tell us.
When Schwab was hospitalized with health problems late in his life, Moody was among a limited number of people allowed to see him. He would tell us this while sharing the sadness he felt as he watched a good friend struggle.
Moody himself was hospitalized years earlier in the late in the 1980s when he underwent open heart bypass surgery. He shared stories about the operation, noting how the doctors succeeded in reassuring him by pointing out that bypass surgery, while a major medical procedure, was also very routine for the surgeons who would be operating on him.
Moody received a get well card from The Observer signed by many staff members after his operation. Mel Coulter, then our newspaper’s city editor spoke for many when he wrote, “Take good care of that heart, it has been very good to a lot of people."
