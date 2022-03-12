The story “Legislators push for money to train Oregon teachers in the science of reading” (lagrandeobserver.com, March 1) inspires me to comment. I suspect that there are far more adults who read very little than there are children who struggle to learn to read. Perhaps we should spend as much effort and resources to increase adult reading as we use on children learning to read.
About 25 years ago the Legislature in another state decreed that teacher training institutions must incorporate instruction of phonetic methods in their language arts curriculum. I was hired to implement phonics instruction at one of the state universities.
Prior to this assignment, I was employed in the state education department working in curriculum and instruction. My comments are based on these experiences as well as years of experience teaching in the classroom.
Regarding the science of reading, my experience tells me that children of normal intelligence should have few problems learning to decode language. The decoding process can be accomplished by most students in the first three grades.
After that, reasoning and understanding the reading content is essential for success. Discussion, a variety of reading content and students’ past experiences in and out of the classroom are meaningful for learning and doing well in school and on tests.
Legislators and journalists need to know the meaning of the term “grade level” and what standardized tests were intended to accomplish. It is my understanding that an important purpose of these tests is to improve the level at which large groups of students understand what they read.
It is expected that when they know student test scores, teachers and curriculum developers will upgrade instruction and the reading level will be raised.
During my career, I asked curriculum developers and the test developers how they come up with “grade levels.” I wanted to know why grade-level textbooks seem to increase in difficulty over the years. The explanation I received was that it is done by a certain process. Large samples of students at different levels are given a standardized test, and the average performance of the students at specific age levels becomes the “grade level.”
Curriculum specialists develop textbooks and instruction using the averaged levels, or “grade levels.” Textbook companies revise their textbooks every few years; they are purchased by school districts and implemented in classrooms.
At the same time, classroom teachers are taking courses to learn new effective instruction techniques for student success.
The conclusion that I draw is that when curriculum materials and classroom instruction is upgraded, learning is enhanced and “grade levels” are upgraded.
As student performance on standardized tests increase, it raises the average grade level and higher expectations of students. Thus, higher expectations result in increased student learning.
I would suggest that parents should not be unduly dismayed by standardized testing averages in their children’s school district. Standardized tests are not an appropriate way to understand an individual student’s progress. They are intended to gauge the average progress of large numbers of students, and to assess the progress of instruction in the state or nation.
Legislators can use the information to assess the need for resources to improve statewide learning levels, not to punish poor performing districts.
A school district that maintains average test scores over the years should be celebrating a resounding success. Districts with lower standardized testing averages can use the overall information to determine the need for resources and training.
