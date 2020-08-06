August includes anniversaries related to major challenges directly affecting lives of all Oregonians — nuclear war and voting rights. The final words of U.S. Rep. John Lewis are key to defending democracy, voting rights and peace: “Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble.”
As children of the 1940s and ’50s my five sisters and I were taught to defend ourselves by ducking and covering under our school desks, huddling in the interior halls of our schools or sheltering outside in roadside ditches. Basements in public buildings were stocked with water and crackers and identified as fallout shelters by yellow and black metal signs.
Aug. 6 and Aug. 9 mark the 75th anniversaries of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. An estimated 130,000-280,000 people died there. Fallout shelters would have been useless.
During the Cold War several incidents (for example, misidentifying flying geese as Russian missiles) could have resulted in disaster. During 13 tense days in October 1962, President John. F. Kennedy faced off with Nikita Khrushchev over Soviet missiles being installed in Cuba. The world teetered on the brink of nuclear war. We wondered if each day might be our last.
The crisis was resolved when Khrushchev agreed to remove the missiles and Kennedy promised not to invade Cuba and agreed to remove U.S. missiles from Turkey.
Pressured in part by the civil disobedience of the anti-nuclear movement, the U.S. and USSR/Russia have held talks aimed at avoiding “mutually assured destruction.” SALT I dramatically reduced both nations’ nuclear stockpiles. The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, negotiated by Ronald Reagan and ratified 93-6 by the U.S. Senate (May 28, 1988), required the United States and the Soviet Union to verifiably eliminate all ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers — 2,692 missiles were destroyed. INF led directly to the 1991 Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START I) that further reduced Russian and American nuclear arsenals by one-third.
Since then both sides accused the other of violating the INF. President Donald Trump withdrew from the INF (Aug. 2, 2019). The only remaining limit on U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals is New START signed by President Barack Obama. With the treaty due to expire Feb. 5, 2021, Russia supported a five-year extension. Trump characterized the treaty as an Obama deal favorable to Russia and demanded a new three-way treaty including China. China is not interested. New START will expire unless Biden is elected.
The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists’ “Doomsday Clock” measures the risk that nuclear weapons will be used. On Jan. 1, 2020, in response to worldwide governmental dysfunction in dealing with global threats, the hands on the clock were moved to 100 seconds to midnight, the highest level of risk since 1945. That was before the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Another major challenge commemorated in August involves voting rights. Aug. 6 also is the 55th anniversary of the Voting Right Act, and Aug. 18 is the centenary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution stating the right to vote “shall not be abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” Neither the 19th Amendment nor the Voting Rights Act could have been passed had there not been massive mobilizations and civil disobedience, without supporters willing to risk arrest, jail and mistreatment by police and government officials.
The Voting Rights Act was crippled seven years ago by the Supreme Court moving against voting rights after Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell prevented President Obama from appointing a justice during the final months of his presidency. Republicans are trying to suppress voting by persons likely to vote for Democrats by limiting access to voting by mail (thus forcing voters to risk exposure to COVID-19 by voting in person), gerrymandering congressional districts, reducing numbers of voting locations, requiring voter photo identification, purging voter rolls and spreading lies about voter fraud.
I agree with John Lewis that voting and participating in the democratic process are powerful agents of nonviolent change. I believe each of us must embrace “good trouble, necessary trouble” as we help build what Martin Luther King Jr. called “the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself.”
