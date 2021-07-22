Beginning June 26, Northeastern Oregon and south-central Washington experienced one of the most historic and unprecedented heat waves the area has ever experienced. Reported impacts throughout the Northwest included heat-related illnesses and fatalities, infrastructure and transportation issues, such as road buckling, and ecological impacts that are still coming to light.
During the height of the heat wave, La Grande broke five consecutive daily record highs, from June 28 to July 2, and ultimately tied the daily record on July 3. For La Grande, the hottest temperature recorded was 108 degrees on June 30 and July 1. The reading of 108 degrees also broke the record for the highest monthly temperature recorded in June and tied the monthly record high for July originally set in 2002.
Additionally, the mark ties the record for the all-time maximum temperature originally recorded in 2002.
Meanwhile, overnight temperatures during this period provided little relief, with the low peaking at 72 degrees on June 2, about 20 degrees above the seasonable low temperature for this time of year. Elsewhere, sites at Dallesport, Yakima, Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Hermiston and Redmond would go on to tie or break their all-time max temperature record. Moreover, sites in Oregon and Washington are in contention for all-time state records, which are currently being investigated. This speaks to both the magnitude and severity of this event.
So, how did this happen?
There was a combination of factors. Foremost, we had a historically strong high pressure system that sat over the Pacific Northwest. This system was both extremely rare and held a long residency with high pressure stretching poleward over Washington and British Columbia. This high pressure system helped set the stage and promote the intensifying heat wave through subsiding air in addition to hotter temperatures aloft than typically seen.
For example, Spokane, the nearest upper air site that sends up a weather balloon, recorded a temperature of around 27 degrees approaching 20,000 feet at the 500 mb level. Typically, it is found to be around 7 degrees at that site this time of year.
What made this heat so dangerous wasn’t just our record-breaking daytime highs. The conditions were exacerbated by the fact that our overnight lows were also high, the long duration of the event, and the fact that it occurred so early in the season.
For example, La Grande experienced five consecutive days with morning lows of 63 degrees or greater at the end of June heading into July. In comparison, the average low at the warmest time of year is about 56 degrees and can be found at the end of July. All of these factors ultimately contributed to the heat stress and health impacts that were seen throughout the region.
This heat wave was certainly unique and will be looked at and investigated through a multitude of lenses, both meteorological and societal. That said, we have plenty of summer left. It is important to be mindful of the heat and know what actions to take. We recommend staying in an air-conditioned environment when dangerous heat strikes, wearing light-colored clothing and taking frequent breaks in shaded areas and drinking plenty of fluids if you have to be outside.
Lastly, keep in mind sensitive groups such as the elderly and very young, or those without reliable sources of cooling. For more information, visit www.weather.gov/pendleton.
———
Ed Townsend is the science and operations officer for the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
