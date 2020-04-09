COVID-19 continues to dominate local news and beyond. But we also are in the midst of an election season. We have a front page story today about House District 58 candidate Barbara Wright of Pendleton pushing a coronoavirus conspiracy theory that lacks basis in fact.
In the coming weeks, we intend to cover elections, focusing on local races — such as the four-way race for Union County sheriff — and providing some general information about regional and national races. Our role is to wade through the noise and provide relative information to help you make an informed decision when ballots go out in the mail on April 29.
And since we are in election season, it’s time for a reminder about letters to the editor, especially those that aim to influence the outcome of an election.
Letters to the editor often are a favorite feature of a newspaper and vital to the health and well-being of our opinion page. A strong letters section is a good way to gauge reader involvement, providing something of a potluck of feedback from readers and a forum for opinions that can showcase differences and reflect shared community goals and values.
The goal of the letters to the editor section is to harvest as many different viewpoints regarding a variety of subjects as possible. Printing four or five letters to the editor from a single source runs the risk of pushing out other letters from new sources that are interesting and thought-provoking.
The Observer welcomes letters original letters of 400 words or less on public issues and public policies for publication in the newspaper and on our website. The newspaper has the right to refuse to publish letters that don’t adhere to communtiy standards, for example, or that engage in personal attacks or level consumer complaints against businesses. That’s not what the letters page is for. Likewise, we will not publish poetry.
We require letters include the name of the author, their city of residence and a daytime phone number. We will not publish the phone number but that helps us to verify authorship. We also will not publish anonymous letters. On rare occasions, we publish letters that are not specifically for The Observer.
A broad range of opinions and sentiments are what makes a good letters section. So, keep churning out those letters, but please limit your letters to no more than one every two weeks. We want to give space to as many voices and views as we can in a timely manner.
To that end, political letters play a role in a robust editorial page.
Political letters can provide readers with a mixture of different views that can be useful once ballots arrive in the mail. American elections are all about input from voters and votes declaring their support — or nonsupport — for a specific candidate or issue.
An opinion page should be a vibrant place where voters — readers — can furnish a viewpoint in a balanced, well-thought-out way that resembles a giant community bulletin board. We won’t publish letters that are diatribes or add little to the larger political dialogue, but we do welcome reasoned, precise viewpoints.
We will continue to run endorsement letters as we receive them. All political letters are due by noon April 22 and the final day we will run them in print is Saturday, April 25.
We will not publish letters we receive after the deadline.
