I set out Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, to write a cogent column on Eastern Oregon reaching out to help the west side of the state in what has become something of an inferno.
Oregon’s wildfire season at the start of this week was looking about average, when just three fires statewide were burning more than 5,000 acres, according to the Incident Information System at inciweb.nwcg.gov, which tracks wildfires in the Western United States.
That changed Tuesday when weather and ground conditions combined to set Western Oregon ablaze. Some fires in a day grew more than 100,000 acres.
Those massive wildfires east of Salem and Eugene are forcing numerous communities small and large to evacuate. Doug Grafe, chief of fire protection at the Oregon Department of Forestry, in a briefing with reporters Tuesday put it this way: “We do not have context for this amount of fire on the landscape.”
My daughter, a student at University of Oregon, let me know Tuesday night she and her sorority were splitting Eugene to seek refuge in Beaverton after fires ravaged surrounding communities. George Plaven, reporter with The Capital Press, sister paper of The Observer, posted a photo Tuesday of Salem’s night sky glowing an eerie orange from the nearby fires.
For all our eastside ire at Oregon’s westside politics, these fires are going to affect the whole state and beyond. Hotshot crews and other firefighters from Eastern Oregon and elsewhere are going to help fight these blazes. Beyond sending firefighting equipments and crews, I wondered what else Eastern Oregon could provide in this crisis?
Like I said, I set out to write about that. But really, what’s on my mind is: “What is next? What else is 2020 going to throw our way?”
Thousands of Oregonians could be homeless for days, weeks perhaps, right as it seemed the statewide numbers of COVID-19 cases were beginning to ebb. The virus alone calls into question if Eastern Oregon should offer some kind of refuge for our fellow Oregonians.
I saw that down in Grant County, the sheriff’s office is using its facility as a site for folks to donate personal hygiene goods, nonperishable food items, basic clothing and so on to help Oregonians suffering because of the fires. That’s a good start, I think.
I’m not much of a pessimist, even as reporting has turned up my cynicism over the years, but with 2020, I’ve about had it. Judging from the feed on my Facebook page, I’m far from alone. I’m starting to spitball what will go into The Observer’s end of the year review, and COVID-19 takes up the first spot on the top 10 most important news stories list and maybe the next six as well.
Still, “suck it up” is a job requirement in journalism, every bit as much as that hard-nosed notion of perseverance can apply to daily life. And while I look forward to the end of this year, the realist in me kicks in.
When one year becomes the next is just an arbitrary time frame. Disease and weather and what all do not have calendars. So suck it up, indeed.
