The coronavirus pandemic continues to force us to adapt and change, sometimes daily. The Observer’s newsroom has reported on some of these changes, predominantly in business, education and school sports. But we know the changes go far deeper.
Over the past couple of weeks, our reporters have talked to locals about how the virus has changed their lives.
That has led us create a series of centerpieces we’re running in each edition of the paper next week that we’re tentatively calling “Pandemic Profiles.”
“Hyperlocal” is the mantra of modern community journalism and one I believe in. Communities like ours overflow with interesting, newsworthy stories. Community newspapers such as The Observer are the organizations that can chase those down and deliver these stories to readers.
Yet while doing that, we also can be the window to the larger world. We continue to tap into reporting from our related papers for regional and state news. And during the past few months, The Observer has worked to deliver relevant or interesting national and even international news. In the last few weeks we’ve dabbled in a smattering of “weird” news, for lack of a better term.
Selecting national and international news is something of an experiment for me as the editor. So many outlets provide that news, so I don’t see much sense in running an Associated Press story on the latest flamewars involving the president, for example. But NASA working to put a massive rover on Mars, yes, that I want in our paper.
Likewise, we haven’t published anything in the paper about the horrific explosion this week in Beirut. By the time we could have a a story in print, I doubt it would have told readers much they didn’t already know. And we likely would have had to trim an AP story to its bare bones to fit on the page somewhere, and that would not have done the crisis justice.
To that end, you may see more of those stories on our website. Don’t take that to mean we have lost a commitment to local reporting. It just means we can do more online than in print. Still, like a lot of experiments, we’re going to have some inconstant results. For example, our website — for now — lacks a specific page to carry international news. And while you can email us a letter to the editor as long as 350 words, doing so on the website limits you to 250. We’re working on that as well.
To that end, if there is something you think we should cover and have not, if you have suggestions about what you want to see in the paper or online, if you like what we are doing, or even if you don’t, send an email about it to me at pwright@lagrandeobserver.com. I can’t promise The Observer will adopt every recommendation or change, but I’ll read them all.
Although maybe not next week, as I’m off for a bit of a break. But don’t let that stop you.
