I was born in Pendleton in early 1968, and that means my country has been at war or military conflict most, maybe all, of my life.
The Vietnam War, of course, the invasions of Grenada and Panama, the Gulf War, the War in Afghanistan — which is nearing the 20-year mark — and the Iraq War. And throughout the ’70s, ’80s and finally ending in 1991, the Cold War.
I’m not going to tally the casualties in all this. Those numbers are easy enough to search for online. But throughout all this deadly conflict, one thing has been absent — the national sense of sacrifice.
And that is showing while we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
I learned from my grandparents and a bit from my mom and dad about the sacrifices they and the rest of Americans made in World War II. New car tires? Nope, the military needed the rubber. But that didn’t matter so much because folks were not driving without gas, which the war effort also had first dibs on. And the federal government implemented food rationing and wage control.
When U.S. citizens then spoke of supporting the troops, they were serious. They literally went without so a generation of soldiers, sailors, pilots and Marines could fight and win the most crucial war in history.
But I’ve never experienced anything like that, and with the passing of each year, there are fewer Americans who did. Shared, collective sacrifice once was part of U.S. culture. I’m not so convinced it is now.
I wonder what my grandparents — all long dead — would have thought of the protestors who are demanding Gov. Kate Brown fling up the economic doors no matter the consequences. I’m sure they would have scoffed at the payout checks so many of us received. My grandmother on my mom’s side collected every drop of bacon grease for cooking, a habit she picked up as little girl while she and her family endured the Great Depression.
My grandmothers in particular would have said something like, “Try going without before taking a handout.”
Hey, I took that COVID-19 relief check, too. And as a stalwart of the First Amendment, I’m not telling anyone they can’t protest whatever. And I am thrilled businesses can start operating again. But I have to question if in taking that check and hoping I can sit a table and have a coffee or beer, that I eroded just a bit of my character.
Then apply that question to the nation.
According to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, as of Friday morning almost 85,000 people in the U.S. died from COVID-19. That’s more than the population of Medford, Oregon’s eighth largest city. We’re going to debate for some time how well the administration responded to this outbreak. But we need to ask the bigger questions about what this crisis reveals about our national character.
If we find the answer lacking, it is on us to change.
