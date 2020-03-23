Gov. Kate Brown has ordered Oregonians to stay put as much as possible to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Oregon’s total number of cases the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed stood at 161 as of Monday morning, including the five people the virus killed.
The stay home order may seem overblown, but none of us want the contagion to run as rampant as it has in Washington state, where Monday morning the number of cases was 1,996, including 95 fatalities.
That’s almost a 4.8% mortality rate.
Project that out to 100,000 people with COVID-19, and the death toll amounts to the population of a small town.
The governor’s executive order mandates Oregonians to stay home unless absolutely necessary. The order closes an array of businesses, from amusement parks to jewelry shops to yoga studios. So far, newspapers are not under the order to close.
But The Observer and other businesses that get to stay open must enact social distancing measures, even putting someone in charge to make sure employees follow those rules. We’re working on those plans.
One upshot of our news office is the extra space. We’re more spread out now and cubical walls also help separate our staff.
Our news team also is able to work remotely if we have to. We’d rather not send reporters into the field at this time unless we must.
Likewise, we’re going to have to step back from face-to-face interviews for a while. Producing a physical copy of the paper also is at risk, but we will continue to provide news and features on our website, www.lagrandeobserver.com and via our social media platforms.
Because the news is not going to stop. The COVID-19 outbreak is not like anything anyone on our news team at The Observer has experienced. There has been no ebb to information or stories worth telling.
Staying on top of all this is the challenge the novel coronavirus presents to small, community newspapers. As soon as we have an article in the can, another development comes along and we have to revise the piece. Monday morning, for example, we broke news three times concerning the governor’s executive order to stay home.
Ronald Bond, our sports editor and reporter, equated the outbreak’s daily developments as trying to drink water from a fire hose, and even that may not capture the full torrent.
From covering the effects of local school closures to what the outbreak means to businesses while also working on non-virus news has taxed us. But reporting during a crisis is perhaps when local journalism matters most.
Our mission remains the same even as the stakes rise — work hard, gather relevant information and provide that in an accessible way to readers.
So we are going to provide the best newspaper — in print and online — we can, and keep our readers as informed and up-to-date as possible.
We recognize this is the duty we signed on for, and what our readers expect.
