Saturday was a long day, but in the end rewarding. I was in Pendleton with my colleagues from the East Oregonian, who were covering the Black Lives Matter protest there plus the counter protest. EO editor Andrew Cutler and I primarily took on the role of serving as the eyes and ears for reporters.
Members of the EO news crew have been the targets of derision and outright aggression this year while covering some demonstrations and protests. With their heads down and eyes on a pad of paper or peering through a camera viewfinder, reporters and photographers can make easy targets. We anticipated hundreds of people could attend Saturday’s event, so having some lookouts was a way to keep reporters safe.
This was a first in my 15 years with the EO Media Group. As a reporter on my own or with a photographer, I’ve been in a few situations where I questioned if things could turn dicey. But those settings involved one or a few people.
Some 200-plus showed up for each group, and the counter protesters had their share of rifles and handguns. Sure, the protest in Pendleton was peaceful, but it was not calm. Both sides had megaphones and some loud mouths. There were heated exchanges during the march, forcing police to literally link arms and form a line with their bodies to keep the two groups apart.
Organizers and supporters on the BLM side talked to the reporters, but we had no such luck with the counter protesters. One woman said the newspaper misquoted her sometime before but provided no details, and no one there with the EO could remember interviewing her. An older motorcyclist said he would talk and described the whole situation as “bull****” before telling us not to bother him or his “brothers.” Another said he would not talk to the paper no matter what. We called it good.
As the sun set, Cutler and I stayed at the scene just in case something happened while reporters went to work churning out the story and photos. The crowds thinned, but hardcore members from both sides kept hurling insults across a wide street and past the police officers on either side. I was thinking along the lines of “Why aren’t these lives tired?” Then we caught sight of one man from the counter side coming over to talk to the BLM side.
That could have become interesting for the wrong reasons, so we hustled over to, well, observe.
Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts acted as intermediary, and the man and a pair of BLM supporters talked for perhaps 15 minutes. They agreed on much, even that the best way to understand each other was to talk like this. When they finished, they shook hands — yes, they were aware of the virus, but sometimes human contact is so valuable — and went away with a bit more understanding of each other.
As the man headed back, I asked if he would talk with reporters. Jacob Bryant introduced himself, and Cutler interviewed him. Here is part of what Bryant said:
“I walked over here and I didn’t know what was going to happen. I walked to the police officer, and he was like, ‘hey, hold on, I’ll go ask.’ (They) came over to talk to me and were super nice people. We don’t agree on everything, but, you know, that’s why this country is so great. It shows everybody can have their own opinion. You just can’t infringe on somebody else’s.”
Too often we forget or ignore that. We focus too much on what side is right or should win. We push aside listening to make sure we get in our say. Watching that conversation was refreshing, even a tad hopeful. Two sides can argue, differ and walk away with mutual respect and even like. That’s something we could practice more.
