I am always amazed by how the people of our region respond when a natural disaster strikes.
The most recent example — the work of so many in Wallowa County after an epic hailstorm delivered havoc — is just one of a number of cases when people have jumped in to offer assistance in the wake of a disaster.
Yet that kind of resiliency isn’t out of the ordinary. When the Umatilla River flooded in 2020, the area residents displayed the same kind of vigor to help their neighbors.
We often spend a great deal of time focusing on what divides us as a nation, state or region. From the 50,000-foot level it might appear as if we are so bitterly divided that helping each other out in a time of crisis would be a nonstarter.
True, there is a lot that divides us politically. Just a cursory glance at the TV news every night — no matter what network you view — shows that firm battle lines are drawn over a host of issues. And there is a whole lot of shouting going on.
I still, though, believe in the basic good nature of the people who live in our great nation. I agree it is difficult to see through the smoke of our current political discourse to be able to realize we have far more in common than not.
We seem to be eager to stand on the other side of a particular political fence and do a lot of yelling, but when a serious crisis appears, we jump to help. We step up and converge on places of crisis and do all we can to help others.
Often, I am inclined to believe that kind of performance is simply unique to our part of the state. Those who live in Eastern Oregon are a hardy and resilient bunch. We are used to challenge and familiar with overcoming obstacles.
When I really ponder it, though, I see that Americans in general are resilient. We flock to help out when a hurricane or tornado hits. We give up our time to lend a hand to neighbors affected by fires, floods and storms.
So just about the time I think we are so polarized we can barely function, a natural disaster strikes — such as the hailstorm in Wallowa County — and people run to help. They do it without payment and without the goal of praise. They do it because it’s right.
We have a diverse and beautiful region and it is populated for the most part by good people who are willing to help when they are needed.
That’s not only refreshing to see but also encouraging for the future.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Andrew Cutler is the interim editor of The Observer and the regional editorial director for the EO Media Group, overseeing The Observer, East Oregonian and four more newspapers in Eastern Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.