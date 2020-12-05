Zugzwang is German and means something akin to being in a tight spot. The word applies in games, for example, in which a player has to make a move, but in doing so worsens their position in the game.
Zugzwang was an apt term to describe my attitude for how The Observer and plenty of other newspapers have used social media — specifically, Facebook.
Facebook has been around my entire career in reporting. I’ve never been entirely satisfied with the platform to promote our work.
We can post our stories and essentially give folks a taste of our products. But there are other costs involved in that, such as the time required to monitor comments on our Facebook page.
Plenty of followers are civil, but some folks post memes or other graphics to skirt our foul language filter. On occasion, someone advocates for violence or unlawfulness.
Someone at the newspaper — usually me — has to go through those comments and delete them and in some instances ban people. I have seen comments using the most vulgar language in the English lexicon. I don’t see a reason in those cases to allow that person to comment again on our Facebook page.
Which brings me back to zugzwang. Deleting comments and banning rude posters raises the ire of some. We’re a community newspaper, and I think the standards for language we use in the paper also should apply to our social media platforms.
I’m also still a bit surprised when a small business owner, for example, delivers an insult to The Observer on our Facebook page and then complains if I delete the comment. I wonder how long such comments would last on their page. Yet it seems trying to explain that on Facebook is a losing move.
Besides, comments, shares and likes do not feed reporters. The Observer does not make money from what we put on Facebook. Sure, links to the website can lead to some subscriptions but not as many as I would like, and right now, not enough to continue to wade through comments.
I’ve also wanted to make Facebook a more fun place for The Observer and its followers. We’ve tried out a few tactics, including a scary story contest we ran for Halloween. I think it worked out well. And this month we are going to ask followers to post photos of their holiday decorations or their favorite holiday cookies or candy they just made.
But when it came to promoting our news product, I persisted with a broken Facebook strategy. Until recently.
A couple weeks ago I complained in a company newsletter about my lack of enthusiasm for posting links to our stories on Facebook. Kathryn Brown, vice president of our parent company, the EO Media Group, expressed similar views. She also presented a possibility for a new strategy.
Rather than leaving links to our stories, I now give a rundown of what we’re reporting, along with a photo from one of the stories in the newspaper and a link to our website.
These have not drawn nearly the attention we used to with individual links to stories. But much of the headache of monitoring comments has gone away as well.
We also are going to continue to use Facebook to engage with the audience in ways that are more productive, such as seeking recommendations for our top stories of the year.
I invite our readers to go to our Facebook page and let us know what they think were the most important stories of the year The Observer covered. We’ll have a post on the page Saturday morning for this.
We will break these down into two categories: COVID-19 stories and stories not related to the pandemic. Readers and Facebook followers also can weigh in on other elements they might like to see in The Observer’s upcoming annual year in review.
Using Facebook in these ways, I think, might not put us in zugzwang, or at least not as often.
