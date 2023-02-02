Yet when a newspaper makes a miscue — whether it is a misstated fact or an incorrect name — it has the obligation to admit it and take responsibility as quickly as possible.
Last weekend the newspaper incorrectly identified an individual arrested on a driving under the influence charge. The person we named was not the one who was arrested. The Observer strives to make sure all content is accurate to the best of our ability, but we completely failed in this instance and for that I am truly sorry.
We should not have made that mistake. But we did. As the editor the buck stops with me in such matters, and I take full responsibility for the mistake. We fouled up. We own it.
We will also take reasoned and methodical steps to ensure such a mistake does not happen again.
Why the big deal? Why slice out a section of the paper with my mug to focus on this mistake? Because now more than at any other time in our nation’s history it is vital that newspapers immediately own up to their mistakes and take responsibility to ensure the channel of trust is not damaged.
We build the walls of that channel of trust by publishing hundreds of stories that are factual and devoid of miscues. We strengthen the walls of that channel of trust by working very hard to be sure we get the facts right — every time.
Yet we are human, and mistakes happen. When they do, we cannot ignore them. Each mistake must be accepted and owed by the entire newspaper. We are not perfect. Newspapers function through the work of humans and we are all flawed in one way or another.
I wish I could guarantee The Observer will never make another mistake. I can’t. I can’t because that would be an unrealistic expectation.
What I can do is take responsibility for the mistake and hopefully set an example that with every miscue, we must be ready to stand up and admit it was made and promise to do better.
I believe admitting mistakes, taking responsibility, is one very good way to continue to build trust. Trust we must continue to work to earn.
When we make a mistake we will always admit it and then run a correction as soon as possible. In this way, and only this way, can we guarantee we will stand and deliver even when human error creeps into our work.
Andrew Cutler is the interim editor of The Observer and the regional editorial director for the EO Media Group, overseeing The Observer, East Oregonian and four more newspapers in Eastern Oregon.
