I was a cops and courts reporter for years, so I dig hard news. Last year gave us a pretty good share of that. However, while I turn on to harder news, it does not always mean it is enjoyable reporting.
Sure, my blood ramped up when we broke the June news about the COVID-19 outbreak at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, and the news team here did a heck of job putting together a special report on that and the reactions to it. I felt that rush again when reporting on the Oregon Department of Justice investigation on the former Union County sheriff. I’m somewhat hard wired for that kind of news.
But reporting on hard news can take a toll. I’m thankful 2020 also delivered a few stories that were outright fun.
Reporting on the Finley Creek Jane Doe was a bit gruesome but it was enjoyable to report. It’s not every day a reporter gets to dive into telling about a local who cobbled together a team across the U.S. that is trying to solve a decades old mystery and identify a young woman who is a victim of a homicide. You see this kind of thing on TV. You don’t always get to read about it in a local newspaper.
I hope they’re successful in finding out who Jane Doe was. I also hope they get closer to finding out who put her in a shallow grave. I would love to report on all of that, too.
I also had some fun reporting in April on Hought’s 24 Flavors finding a way to operate under COVID-19 restrictions. This was, in essence, La Grande’s little shop that could. Hought’s is closed for the winter but I can’t wait for them to reopen.
I also enjoyed creating the News of the Weird this year. I am a skeptic. I don’t think there’s any kind of creature like Bigfoot. The Loch Ness monster is more likely the Loch Ness log. And while I have no doubt people see UFOs, I have a lot of doubt about what those UFOs really are.
Still, the unusual, the odd and the outright weird fascinate me. And with so much heavy news I wanted to use the Coffee Break page in our B section to be just that — a break from other typical news. Thus it became a space for News of the Weird.
It was fun to find a place in our paper for reporting on Guinness World records and scientific discoveries and even local — yep — UFO sightings. How well that will keep going in 2021 remains to be seen.
If I have to let go of News of the Weird, so be it. Because we still have plenty of local news to cover.
And sometimes that can be weird enough.
