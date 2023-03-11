Letters to the editor remain a vital part of our overall news package every day, week and month. As a young editor many years ago, I believed — and still do — that letters to the editor can often be a barometer regarding what issues are relevant to readers or signal a general mood in a specific community.
That isn’t, of course, always the case but often I can scan our letters to the editor and generally get a sense of how the community views a particular issue.
Letters to the editor, then, are something I believe in and welcome. We have a set of rules for letters to the editor — number of words for example — and we do edit them in the sense that we will not allow missives that are inappropriate.
The “inappropriate” net can appear to be a fairly large one but what it really means is we’re not going to print anything that puts us in a compromising position legally or contains foul language or promotes hate.
The letters to the editor should be a forum that provides an exchange of ideas or raises questions from readers about governmental policies, a place where citizens can give their opinions, both positive and negative.
A letter in the Tuesday, March 7, issue of this paper took The Observer to task for running a February letter that — in the opinion of the letter writer — was “the most offensive letter I have read in a long time.” The letter also called the February letter “tasteless and extremely derogatory.”
It was pointed out that The Observer’s published policy stated that letters are edited for “taste.” We do not edit for taste, and I would argue we never have. Taste is such a subjective and vague term I am not even sure what I would be editing for if, indeed, I decided to do so. What one person believes is “good taste” may not seem so to another person. Upon consideration, we’ve removed that word from our policy.
That doesn’t mean we, or I, will allow a letter to the editor to be printed that is clearly aimed to create hate or is libelous. That type of letter is simply unacceptable. We offer the letters to the editor platform for a lot of reasons. I believe it is a good
exchange-of-ideas podium.
We are a democracy, and the free exchange of ideas is essential to our future and the health of our way of government. A free exchange of ideas, though, doesn’t mean a stage for rabid discontent will be offered. Our nation already faces serious challenges because individuals with less-than-noble motives have spewed hate and misinformation.
I hope that our letters to the editor section will continue to be utilized by our readers. Any time people are free to voice their opinions and ideas, it is ultimately a good thing for our little corner of this great republic.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Andrew Cutler is the interim editor of The Observer and the regional editorial director for the EO Media Group, overseeing The Observer, East Oregonian and four more newspapers in Eastern Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.