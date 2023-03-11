Letters to the editor remain a vital part of our overall news package every day, week and month. As a young editor many years ago, I believed — and still do — that letters to the editor can often be a barometer regarding what issues are relevant to readers or signal a general mood in a specific community.

That isn’t, of course, always the case but often I can scan our letters to the editor and generally get a sense of how the community views a particular issue.

Andrew Cutler is the interim editor of The Observer and the regional editorial director for the EO Media Group, overseeing The Observer, East Oregonian and four more newspapers in Eastern Oregon.

