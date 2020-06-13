Part of my job is making the call on publishing a letter to the editor. We strive to verify letters with a phone call to the writer, so when someone does not include a contact number or does not return a voice mail message, that letter is not likely to run.
That can be a bummer when a letter writer makes a good or interesting point.
I’m fine with running letters critical of The Observer’s news coverage, but I don’t tend to give the green light to letters that advocate for unsubscribing. And I won’t run letters that factually misrepresent our coverage. One recent letter we received, for example, called out the newspaper for having “filtered” news that made the paper come off as a “six page editorial.”
I don’t know what “filtered” news is, but the person asked The Observer to report the news without political bias. As an example, the writer claimed the newspaper ran front page stories about President Barak Obama “at least every other day,” and in contrast, just one story about President Donald Trump made the front page in six months.
I called the writer and left a couple of messages but did not hear back. We’ve not run the letter. I’ve been editor now about seven months, and we ran two front page stories on the president in that span. The first was when the House of Representative impeached the president (Dec. 18, 2019, edition). The second was when the Senate acquitted the president (Feb. 6 edition).
I checked some of the bound volumes of The Observer from when Obama was president.
The Observer in early 2009 ran several 1A stories featuring Obama and his administration. All the stories were down page. The front page stories ebbed during the eight years he was in office. At one point, I found only a couple of Obama stories in the span of six months.
I did not look through every edition of the newspaper for those eight years, but if we ran that letter as is, we would not have been publishing only an opinion but an inaccurate statement.
I also don’t feel an obligation to continue all the practices of past editors. And maybe The Observer a decade ago was the best source locals had for getting national news. I don’t see that as our mission today.
The writer’s point of putting national news on the front page of The Observer — or any other local paper — raises this question: What local news stories do subscribers not want to read?
For a national story to make page 1A of The Observer, it has to carry serious weight and historic meaning. The impeachment and acquittal of Trump met that standard. But running national news more often on 1A means not reporting on local news, and that is what we are here for, that’s the reason you subscribe. You can find national news any number of ways. You want to know what’s happening with Union County seniors who depend on meal delivery or how your favorite restaurant is dealing with coronavirus requirements, then you read The Observer.
Putting national stories about Trump in the paper comes with another edge: Most national news we could run is critical of the president. I’m not sure our readers want another dose of that kind of coverage, even if it’s accurate.
I’m left-leaning personally and about as nonreligious as you can get. But objectivity matters to me, even if we acknowledge no one can be totally objective. Political platforms and personal views do not figure in our coverage and reporting, whether that’s a downtown protest for racial equity or what’s happening with the local food bank. What matters to me as the editor of The Observer are the essentials of good journalism — accuracy above expediency, providing crucial details, compelling writing that draws readers into stories, minimizing harm when we report on sensitive topics.
While I disagree with arguments stating The Observer’s news coverage is liberal or conservative, we’ll run letters expressing those opinions and others, so keep them coming. But make sure we can contact you to verify them. And if your letter has some “facts” that seem sketchy or stretch into hyperbole, maybe consider getting a second source.
