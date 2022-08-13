Constructive criticism of government agencies is part of the job description for journalists and I like to think we do a pretty good job of ensuring we keep an eye out that taxpayers don’t get bilked.
Newspapers are designed to do many things at once, including watching those appointed or elected by voters keep the best interests of voters at the forefront of their decisions.
Yet our watchdog-like approach is like two sides of the same coin. One side is devoted to observing and reporting — and through our editorial page — criticizing government agencies and nonprofits.
The other side of the coin, though, is as important. That side is one where we strive to give credit where credit is due. For the most part, local government agencies, employees and elected leaders are doing a pretty good job. They’re good people, devoted to trying to do the best they can in what can be, and often is, a thankless job.
Occasionally I will run across public criticism of elected officials or non-profits that evolves into a head scratcher. The First Amendment allows all of us to share our opinions, but I would suggest it also gives us all an unspoken privilege to also find a way to deliver constructive feedback to help develop a solution.
Sitting on the sideline and attacking a particular policy or lawmaker is fine, but the real test of civic responsivity is an effort to provide suggestions with that criticism.
Too often I see criticism but no suggestions on how to fix a specific problem or policy. Throwing stones at public officials is fine, as far as it goes, but without a viable suggestion to fix the problem that criticism misses the mark and is, in the end, not very productive. Choosing to call out a problem or challenge isn’t that difficult. There are plenty of things that need to be adjusted or fixed in our government agencies. Yet delivering a criticism or complaint without offering a solution doesn’t do a whole lot except create more problems.
We need to keep an eye on our government agencies and nonprofits, but we also should be aware that our responsibility as voters also includes the capacity to deliver a solution.
Andrew Cutler is the interim editor of The Observer and the regional editorial director for the EO Media Group, overseeing The Observer, East Oregonian and four more newspapers in Eastern Oregon.
