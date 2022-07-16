News about my industry isn’t good. Recently, the New York Times reported more than 300 newspapers closed across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s about two closures a week. Interestingly enough, more newspapers were predicted to fail than actually did because of the economic hit the pandemic delivered.
So good news, bad news?
Perhaps.
No one I know of carries a crystal ball that accurately predicts the future (if you do, we need to talk — that would be a good story) so it is hard to tell what the latest industry news means for the long-term. Is it time to panic? Of course not. There is always a fair amount of handwringing and gloom-and-doom predictions when such news is released. But the fact that more than 300 newspapers failed during the pandemic is by no stretch of the imagination positive. In fact, it’s dismal. And it should matter to you.
Newspapers and digital, broadcast and radio outlets are crucial to delivering information that matters to Americans. If you, the reader, the voter, can count on information you receive from a news outlet you are better informed. That means you can make more wise decisions regarding who and what you vote for. Americans in every state and every county are far better off with a robust news organization striving to keep us informed.
A good newspaper must be a watchdog of government expenses and policies, yet it also must be a vehicle for showcasing what is good and positive in a community. Those two separate goals often collide. Yet a hard-hitting investigative piece and a feature about a positive community issue can co-exist inside a newspaper. Once more, they should.
The problems we face as news men and women now is one of perception for many. Our political climate has made concepts such as “fair” and “balanced” news coverage a zero-sum game, where information is tailored and manufactured by fringe elements who then spin it into the mainstream.
We have to guard against allowing those who seek to always wave the bloody shirt to have more sway than they deserve. Everyone has a right to express an opinion, but as Americans, and Oregonians, we need to use a certain degree of common sense was well.
I believe Americans want a reliable news source, that deep down they understand how important it is to have a “fourth estate” that provides an overwatch of government and delivers trustful information on a regular basis.
So, while I cringe and worry about the loss of newspapers, I am also optimistic that our industry isn’t dead nor will it die. I am optimistic that we can, and do, provide fair and balanced coverage of our local area.
