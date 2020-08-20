Our recent article about a local woman raising funds to display a Black Lives Matters billboard in La Grande lit up our Facebook feed like nothing else.
Most stories we link to our Facebook page receive a few comments. Many of our features covering the COVID-19 crisis receive dozens or more. The features in June about the outbreak at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Island City received somewhere in the 90-140 range, which is substantial for our Facebook page. Subsequent articles on COVID-19 have reached into the three-digit mark. Our editorial on the Lighthouse Church needing to take responsibility for its actions has almost 200 comments.
But the article on the Black Lives Matters sign blew up, at one point totaling more than 1,100 comments. Most of those were in response to other comments, but still, The Observer’s Facebook page had not seen that kind of activity in the short time I’ve been here and I doubt ever. Some of those comments were salient, introspective and added to the larger conversation about the Black Lives Matter movement. Others, not so much. A few threatened violence against the sign or wished ill upon the organizer.
That’s the wrong tactic when disagreeing with speech. Rather than shutting down such speech, counter with a different or better argument. Or in this case, a billboard.
Facebook lets you delete or hide comments, and we do that to comments that threaten violence, use swear words or engage in nothing more than insults and the like, but usually we first take screenshots of the posts. In some cases, we ban people from the page.
I handled some of that when I was a reporter for the East Oregonian. Some folks asserted this violated their First Amendment rights to free speech and deleting their comments amounted to censorship. Well, it is censorship, but it doesn’t stop them from posting whatever they want on their own page, and it does not violate any Constitutional rights.
The First Amendment, of course, applies to the government, prohibiting it from abridging the freedom of speech or of the press. The law also protects the exercise of religion, the right of people to peaceably assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
The law does not free anyone from the consequences of exercising any of those freedoms. Someone posting on Facebook that so-and-so is a liar and cheat could face a lawsuit. The First Amendment also does not prohibit businesses from deleting comments on their own social media pages. As the editor, I’m concerned the paper could face consequences for leaving a defaming comment on our Facebook page.
True, deleting comments from The Observer’s Facebook page is not presenting a better argument. But that is not the issue when it comes to a business. We use Facebook, Twitter and others platforms to promote our work and engage with our audience. These platforms are not free-for-alls for speech but tools that require management, and that means time and money, commodities too precious for us to devote much of either for constant debate on social media.
For Facebook, that can mean getting rid of comments that serve no purpose but to derail a conversation. I would be thrilled to see such comments dry up from social media, but I’m a realist. I also enjoy civil discussion and even a good argument. The word derives from Latin’s augere — to make clear, which, after all, is central to the role of a newspaper. Name calling and bombast, then, don’t help with that.
Just as threatening to ruin a billboard does no good for those who may not like its message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.