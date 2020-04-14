The race for Union County sheriff is the hottest local election going.
Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen seeks a fifth term. Three challengers look to end Rasmussen’s streak.
Shane Rollins of Cove is the outsider in the election, having returned to the county in 2014 from a career in military policing and private high-end security. Bill Miller of Elgin is a former sheriff’s sergeant who worked under Rasmussen. He is orchestrating quite a letters-to-the-editor campaign. And Cody Bowen is a deputy now in the sheriff’s office. He headed up the law enforcement union that endorsed Rasmussen in late 2019. He entered the race in January, stepped down as head of the law enforcement association, which soon pulled its endorsement of Rasmussen and in a non-unanimous vote threw its support to Bowen.
All of that going on in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has dominated the news for more than a month.
As editor, I make the call on whether the newspaper goes forward with endorsements. Previous editors held editorial board meetings with the candidates and went the endorsement route. I will not.
Some of this is due to the consequences of the virus outbreak. Holding a small edit board meeting with each candidate in the presence of a reporter probably would be the best. But that’s too a big lift right now as we strive to work remotely to cover news under restrictions to maintain safe social distance and to watch hours and the bottom line.
I also think I’m too new to Union County to give an informed opinion on who the best candidate is to serve as sheriff. So we’re asking the four candidates instead to provide brief answers to the following questions:
1) What are the top three qualities or characteristics that make you the right person to be Union County sheriff?
2) What is an example from your career that shows you would be a good sheriff?
3) Some candidates have stated other candidates are relying on misinformation, obfuscation or rumor to persuade voters. What do you have to say about that?
4) What is the most pressing issue in the race that you want people to know more about and why?
5) If you win, what is the first change you plan to implement in the sheriff’s office and why?
6) Which candidate (excluding yourself, of course) would you endorse for Union County sheriff and why?
I emailed the candidates the questions Monday and asked them to respond by the following Monday. The Observer, then, will publish their answers, editing for grammar, punctuation and style.
We also have a race for Union County commissioner between incumbent Donna Beverage and challenger Michael Barry, and we soon will send questions their way. City councils have races as well. We’ll aim to provide brief profiles of those candidates.
I’d also like to remind readers, candidates and their supporters that the deadline for political letters is noon April 22, and the final day we will run them in print is April 25. Limit letters to no more than 400 words. Letters must include the name of the author, their city of residence and a daytime phone number so we can verify the letter. You can send letters to The Observer, 911 Jefferson Ave., La Grande 97850, but we prefer you email letters to news@lagrandeobserver.com. Having the letter directly in the body of an email makes it easier to place opinions in the paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.