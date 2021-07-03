Starting in July, EO Media Group is launching Go! Magazine, a regional weekly arts and entertainment publication designed to do exactly what it says — get readers to “go” out and experience all of what Eastern Oregon has to offer. For readers in Union, Baker, Umatilla and Morrow counties, Go! will be in your Thursday newspaper. For readers in Wallowa and Grant counties, you will receive the magazine every Wednesday.
Go! is designed to be a solid platform to connect our readers to more diverse — and, we hope, interesting — ways to enjoy their neighboring counties as well as their own. The magazine features a variety of things to do and places to go, when and in what town, with a calendar of event dates and times for a host of entertainment venues throughout the region. The accompanying website, goeasternoregon.com, will offer a mobile-friendly digital version of the magazine and calendar to take with you as you explore Eastern Oregon again. After more than a year of staying home, we are all ready to hit the sidewalks and roads and start taking art classes, viewing exhibits, experiencing live theater and music, and celebrating at regional festivals, rodeos and other events.
Ultimately, what we do — all we do — is centered on our readers. As part of our mission to more efficiently provide quality products by working on joint projects such as Northeast Oregon Artisans and AgriBusiness, the six papers that make up EO Media Group’s eastside publications are launching Go! Magazine as another shared venture for those who read and use our papers.
Observer and Baker City Herald readers are familiar with Go! since it has been a staple of those papers for more than a decade. Now, our six eastside papers — The Observer, Baker City Herald, East Oregonian, Wallowa County Chieftain, Blue Mountain Eagle, and Hermiston Herald — are combining resources to expand the reach of the magazine.
That kind of reach is something we take some pride in. Eastern Oregon is a big chunk of real estate. But we have managed to provide a comprehensive news package at our newspapers on a consistent basis for a long time. We are proud of the fact that we furnish our readers with complete coverage in a remote but lively part of our great state.
Joint publications among our newspapers is a way to “work smarter,” and the payoff is that our readers gain a wealth of new information.
I am especially pleased that we will be giving you, the reader, more resources and inspiration to go, to get out and experience places and events that are part of our common heritage.
Expanding the reach of Go! Magazine wouldn’t be possible if we didn’t have someone to be a “champion” for the product, someone to see it through from beginning to end week after week. For us, that someone is Lisa Britton, who is based at the Baker City Herald and can be reached by phone (541-406-5274) or by email (lbritton@bakercityherald.com). If you have an event that you’d like to let readers know about, she is the person to contact. We need information at least a week in advance of publication, so the sooner you can submit an event, the better. We welcome news about concerts, art shows, festivals, community events, museum exhibits and more.
