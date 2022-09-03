Turnover in the newspaper business is not a new nor unique element, and The Observer is no stranger to finding a way to overcome a temporary personnel shortfall.
We like to pride ourselves in our ability to effectively plan to avoid problems created when there is turnover and manage a series of competing priorities.
Recently, our news/sports reporter Davis Carbaugh moved on and that left us with a fairly sizable hole in our coverage matrix.
The timing of turnover is never good, no matter the time of year, and with the prep sports season about to begin in earnest, Carbaugh’s departure was especially poignant.
We’ll miss Carbaugh and wish him the best as he restarts a journey in higher education, but we felt we needed to give prompt attention to the high priority of prep sports coverage.
We were able to fill the news side of Davis’ duties with the addition of Isabella Crowley. She’s done an admirable job in hitting the ground running, providing timely, interesting news coverage. But filling the sports duties has been a bit of a challenge. As a short-term solution to our prep sports coverage template, we’ve partnered with EasternOregonSports.com to provide nightly game coverage for our website. No doubt replacing a key employee at this specific time of year appeared to be a formidable challenge, but I think we were able to develop a resourceful, short-term plan.
There is also no doubt that making changes to our existing product — no matter how short term — can be unpleasant. Yet rather than bemoan the fact we faced a difficult obstacle we sought and captured ideas to create a stop-gap solution.
I’ve mentioned in this space before the effect COVID had on The Observer and our parent company, EO Media Group. It forced our hand on a few fronts and accelerated some timelines into decisions that — at the time — seemed unthinkable, and one of those changes is in our ability to cover sports like we did before the pandemic. Post-pandemic we are doing the best we can with the limited resources we have on staff.
Last year, I made the decision to utilize our website more and that’s something that will continue. Our digital news coverage is 24-7, reported as it happens. Game updates will be reported in real time, by EasternOregonSports.com, giving you your local sports results, hopefully, in the most timely manner. Print reporting will focus more on features and upcoming matches than on game coverage. Our sports pages will be devoted to telling unique stories on the athletes or teams in the area and preview some of the bigger games.
If you’re a subscriber and haven’t yet taken advantage of activating the digital features included in your print subscription price, call our customer service center at 800-781-3214 and activate your digital access.
These changes to our sports coverage continue to evolve and will take a little getting used to for all of us, but it offers the best of what The Observer provides — timely coverage and unique local stories in print and online.
To be as effective as a news organization as we can, it is important we take action on such issues as soon as possible. Our end goal, as always, is to provide you, the reader, with as good a news — and in this case, sports — package as possible.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.