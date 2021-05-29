This week, I stepped back into a familiar role at The Observer to fill in as the interim editor.
I cannot say that I am disappointed. In fact, the opportunity to return to a place where I spent five years — first as editor and then publisher — was one I relished.
As many readers may already know, I am the publisher/editor of the East Oregonian and the regional editorial director of the EO Media Group’s eastside publications. At first glance that is a lot of hats, but I really enjoy all the different ways I get to contribute as part of a great organization.
The Observer has undergone several changes since I first sat in the editor’s chair back in November 2012. Then, I was eager to take on what I saw as a fantastic but solemn responsibility — continue to provide a solid news source for The Observer readers.
Since joining EO Media Group in 2019, I have filled a few roles in the company, but my focus on the reader has remained.
I am pleased that I can help in a short-term basis at The Observer. The former editor, Phil Wright, left a solid foundation. Wright stepped into the news editor position at the East Oregonian, and I am glad he is on board. His experience and news values are second to none, and I know he will make a real difference for the company in his new position.
Returning to The Observer is nice in several ways. For one, I get to return to a publication that holds a very special place in my heart. My tenure as editor was one where I learned a great deal and I have been able to use those skills as the publisher of the East Oregonian.
Some of my best professional memories revolve around my time at The Observer.
In a sense, I am not really “coming back” to The Observer. I’ve kept my finger on the pulse of The Observer since I left at the end of 2017. And as part of EO Media Group, I have worked closely with The Observer since it was purchased out of bankruptcy in 2019. So, while it is a “return” in one sense, I am also fortunate that I know the terrain, so to speak, and want to help out as much as possible until we can find someone to fill Wright’s slot on a full-time basis.
The Observer has a lot to offer readers, and I am excited to be able to help keep that going.
