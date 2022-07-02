Since at least 2015 the ability of Americans to trust their media outlets has slowly eroded, creating profound questions about the future of our democracy.
In addition to that trend, many Americans have stepped back from reviewing information in a value-free manner and simply retreated into whatever ideological silo they happen to feel most comfortable with.
That, too, is not good news for our democracy.
Coming up through the ranks in the journalism business, one theme I remember having the most impact was the notion of delivering “just the facts.”
More than 20 years ago that seemed like a pretty easy thing to do. If I was deployed to cover a car accident, I knew there was a certain number of facts I needed to acquire. When did the accident happen, where did it happen, how did it happen? Who was involved? Was anyone hurt? If so, how serious were their injuries?
Easy questions with, ideally, easy answers. I used the same template when I tackled larger, more complex stories as I moved up the journalism food chain. I focused on the old “who, what, when, where and how” theme that is, or was, a key part of journalism in America.
Yet, over the past six years or so there has been a troubling and serious backlash against what the facts are. The nation has dropped into a kind of bizarre Alice in Wonderland arena where “facts” may not be “facts” at all. Or “facts” are manipulated. Or, at times, outright lies are substituted for facts. Lies that can probably be shown to be inaccurate. Often, that doesn’t seem to matter.
I am concerned because, naturally, I take factual reporting seriously. While neither I, nor EO Media Group, can change America, we can make a difference in our little piece of the Republic. That’s why I emphasize the “just the facts” mantra so much to the great group of reporters and editors we have. Now, more than ever, we must not let any type of bias intrude into our reporting.
In the past, such notions were seen as “something we should always try to watch” but I don’t believe now that is appropriate. It’s much more important than that. No, now, as journalists the stakes — even out here in Eastern Oregon — are just too high. Not only is the very nature of democracy at stake, but so is the ability to build on our readers’ trust. If we are to be criticized, I don’t want it to be because there is an obvious bias in a story.
I think what we do is important, and I believe our biggest strength is our readers. Readers deserve to be respected and they deserve to be delivered stories that do not contain bias and are, in the end, “just the facts.”
