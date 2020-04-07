Social media has been something of a boon for many of us during the coronavirus outbreak. In our efforts to stay home and save lives, Facebook and other platforms have helped us, well, be social.
We’re sharing our pictures, listing our favorite movies, making each other guess about which jobs we didn’t work.
I asked friends to share photos on my Facebook page. The response was a bit stunning — 86 comments. It was enjoyable. I even awarded points. Sunday, I posted this to my Facebook page: “Finish the simile: I’m social distancing like …”
One friend replied with “Wilson in ‘Castaway.’” Another ended the line with “Howard Hughes.”
But last week also revealed the dark side of the power of social media, and locals and a La Grande business are paying for it through no fault of their own.
First off, I’m not naming the business or others involved. That is a step outside how I usually write about anything I report on. But this isn’t a news article, and the players are not the point.
The gist is a local person heard that someone associated with a La Grande businesses was in contact with someone who had COVID-19. The business continued to operate, and the person who heard the rumor took to Facebook and let their family, friends and followers there know about it.
The problem was, none of it was true.
Still, others shared that post. According to comments on the person’s Facebook page, more than 40 people shared it. And no telling how far the rumor went from there.
The person took to Facebook again Friday to try and clear up the mess, admitting to causing “a massive chain reaction that has negative consequences for many involved” and to deleting the original post.
The person apologized “for posting confusing information which lead to people freaking out even more.” The person explained fear was behind the reason for making the original post.
“The chain reaction has been nuts and I apologize for adding to any additional stress we are already under,” the person concluded. “Please share.”
So far, just 10 people have passed on the apology.
Yes, this is a scary time, but that is all the more reason not to post out of panic and ignorance. What this person did is the equivalent of yelling “fire” in a crowded movie house when there was no fire.
Perhaps the person who made this fear post will take a hit to their reputation. The person who was the subject of the post sure could be feeling that. Fear may have driven customers from the business, so it could sustain real economic damage. One of the comments on the apology asked how many customers the business could lose.
And the rumor did not contain itself to Facebook, jumping beyond the walls of the internet. How ironic a rumor about a virus can behave like a virus.
Taking a moment to think about what we post, asking someone to read something that could be inflammatory, are the least any of us can do. The sensible thing is to just fact check.
And don’t post even when you have it on the word of an “authority” or someone “in the know.” Anyone who is an actual authority already has the megaphone to speak to the public. If that person in the know is not issuing a statement, someone does not need to act as their mouthpiece.
Organizations and individuals at all levels, from the Ad Council to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to local public safety bosses are reminding us we are in this together. Yelling “COVID-19 over here” without merit is a quick way to undermine that unity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.