This is it — Election Day.
Pundits aplenty have told us how important this particular election is. We’ve heard it from the left and the right how this election is about defining the character of the country.
Undoubtedly there is some truth to that, as there is every election. Likewise, this election could define or redefine several local city councils, and one way or another, Union County is getting a new sheriff.
The Observer will have election results online tonight and follow-up stories online Wednesday.
One thing I hope we don’t have to cover is anything about protests or violence because of the election results. Some of my colleagues on the west side of Oregon are more than worried about that. They’re making plans on how to cover it because they feel it is inevitable in Portland and perhaps other cities, such as Eugene. Several major U.S. cities and the news organizations there face the same situation.
But it’s clear from the last four years that political violence is not merely a problem on the left.
Extremists in the conservative movement have used cars as weapons numerous times, with the most notorious attack at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white supremacist plowed his car into a crowd, killing one woman and injuring dozens of people.
Early in October, the FBI caught a group of militia members who planned to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.
Friday, Oct. 30, a caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump used their vehicles to harass and slow down a Joe Biden campaign bus on a highway in Texas. Police showed up to escort the bus. The FBI is investigating the incident. Trump on Saturday tweeted a video of the encounter with the words “I LOVE TEXAS!”
And Saturday, the law enforcement in Graham, North Carolina, used pepper spray to break up a march to a polling site. The police actions drew criticism from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, as well as from civil rights groups.
Here, we’ve seen political signs become the targets of theft and destruction. And not just signs for president but for local elections.
Our politics need the room to discuss the differences between conservative and liberal ideologies, between Republican and Democrat and all the rest of the parties on the political spectrum. From cable TV shows to newspapers to websites dedicated to one side or the other, there is no shortage of rhetoric, nor should there be. There should be plenty of it.
All of that discussion should happen without the shadow of violence or the threat of even petty crime. That should be anathema to how we express our different political ideas. But it’s not. It’s common now. And that’s shameful.
Even in this time of a pandemic, the norms of civility and discourse are what we should adhere to.
I think La Grande and Union County won’t have political unrest more egregious than the sign thefts we’ve already covered. But we shouldn’t even have that.
No matter who wins this election — from the local level to the national — we need to have conversations about reevaluating our political discourse. And we need our political leaders from the president on down to say plainly and directly that violence has no place in our politics.
Political leaders in our country cannot control what people do. But they can show what side of violence and crime they stand on, and their stance should be firmly against it.
