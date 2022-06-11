As the U.S. House of Representatives opens its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol I can’t help but remember a similar series of hearings during the past 50 years over other such high-profile issues as Watergate and the Iran-Contra arms sale controversy.
As I reflect on these similar-in-scope controversies I am reminded of how much has changed in our lives and why that impacts how we as a nation absorb such episodes.
The Watergate scandal pretty much needs no introduction or explanatory analysis. The scandal brought down President Richard M. Nixon and sent the nation off on a different trajectory we are, in some ways, still on today.
The Iran-Contra affair was a big, big deal in the mid-1980s. It was, in essence, another political scandal where, between 1981 and 1986, senior Reagan administration officials secretly cleared the way for the sale of weapons to Iran to hopefully use the profits to fund the Contras in Nicaragua. At the time the Contras were a guerrilla group supported by the U.S. who were trying to overthrow the Nicaraguan government.
Both scandals rocked the nation and created a tremendous amount of controversy. Now, as the House begins its live hearings the item that resonates the most with me is how much our media landscape has changed and how these new hearings will be presented.
Now, more than ever, the hearings are inside a new level of controversy and partisan bickering. Many Republicans don’t think the hearings will even be fair. Fox Network won’t carry the hearings live.
The entire episode will, it appears, evolve into yet another political quagmire with no real results except for more partisanship.
In short, there will be no single “honest broker” to come forward and present a factual, nonbiased view for the American public. Instead, our news media will be — as it has been now for almost a generation — in its own particular silos.
Fox will cater to a certain group. CNN will too. Other networks will pander to who they believe are the most important. The truth? Well, forget about it.
That, I think, is the real shame. We no longer have a Walter Cronkite who can come on the screen and give us a simple just-the-facts report that lets each of us make our own decision. That type of reporting is something I push very hard for in my position with the EO Media Group. I want that type of just-the-facts reporting to be our hallmark. As long as I am able, I will continue to do so.
Yet, as I look across the broad media landscape and I review the hearings that began June 9, I have to admit I feel a bit disappointed. I wish we could, as a nation, do better.
I am, in the end, left with only a single sentiment: Walter Cronkite, where are you now when we need you?
