Vaccine hesitancy has emerged as an important issue in our society. For several reasons a significant segment of our population is reluctant to receive the vaccine for COVID-19. It may be argued that any reason at all is adequate for people to refuse to be vaccinated.
It might be seen as a personal freedom to refuse to be vaccinated. However, I do not think that such a position is best for our society as a whole.
The central issue has to do with achieving herd immunity. Various estimates exist concerning the percentage of the population that has to be immunized in order to reach herd immunity. These estimates range from about 70% to 90% of the population. The critical level will be reached when the pathogen literally runs out of hosts to perpetuate its viability. Then, according to the experts, the virus will whither away. Because of this it appears that it is time to make COVID-19 immunizations mandatory.
We hear various arguments that maintain that civic responsibility should be the only force to ensure that people receive the vaccine.
A variety of arguments are used to resist mandatory inoculations. Some of the arguments include the following:
1) Needle fear. Of course no one looks forward to have a needle injected into your arm. However, it is a nearly painless procedure.
2) Belief in conspiracy theories. Such theories may suggest that people will develop long-range health problems if they take the vaccine. Of course there is no way to guarantee that absolutely no one might develop complications resulting from any immunization, but those kinds of outcomes are statistically much less dangerous than the possible results of actually catching COVID-19. The deaths of more than half a million U.S. citizens from COVID-19 is evidence of that.
3) Self-isolation. This view maintains that some people live such a sheltered existence that they are not likely to be exposed to the disease. Good luck!
I suspect the most common anti-vaxxer argument is that to mandate people to take the vaccine is an infringement on their personal rights and freedoms. This is probably the least credible argument of all. The truth is that we limit individual behaviors all the time in order to protect the common good.
Such restrictions include speed laws, licensing laws and public behavior restrictions (try getting away with wearing no clothes in public). Ironically, we demand that all children must be vaccinated against certain diseases before they are allowed to attend schools.
It might be possible to defeat the pandemic and allow some people not to be immunized. Perhaps everyone who receives the vaccine could be given a “vaccine passport.” Obviously everyone who refuses to be immunized would not be given such a document. There would be severe restrictions placed on non-passport holders. They could be prevented from leaving their homes, attending school or on-site work, as well as be unable to go to public spaces such as restaurants and supermarkets until the pandemic ends.
Of course the best way to deal with the current health crisis is for everyone to exercise their own civic responsibility. To do so they would line up, roll up their sleeves and protect both themselves and the rest of society. Although great progress has been made (131,000,000 people have received at least on shot at this time), it is not enough. It is time to guarantee that everyone perform their civic responsibility or be legally required to do so.
Perhaps the dumbest thing we could do is to allow what has happened in India during the last few weeks. Of course India faces challenges that we do not, but their numbers of COVID-19 cases have sky-rocketed. They are seeing up to one-third of a million reported new cases every day.
We have the resources and need only the commitment to make sure this does not happen in the United States. It is time to be certain that everyone is vaccinated.
Dale Lauritzen of La Grande is a native Nebraskan and remains a Cornhusker. He received his academic degrees at the University of Nebraska and worked as a social studies teacher and a professor of teacher education. He now is a dedicated golfer, enthusiastic angler and an avid traveler.
