Independence Day — a time to celebrate the founding of our great nation and all that has passed to secure our freedoms. Our democracy. Our rights.
Perhaps our most important rights as Americans are the ones secured by the First Amendment. Maybe that’s why it’s the First. It is where I’m secured the right to write about being right, even if doing so isn’t right.
This piece was originally a lengthy evisceration of the reasoning behind the recent news there would be no charges filed in a certain case involving a certain church and their actions. The dissertation was flawless in logical trajectory and biting in satirical reductions to the ridiculous. It proved beyond any reasonable doubt that I am right, and there are few things I enjoy more than proving myself right.
But I tossed it out. A few words from someone I’ve come to respect reminded me of a few words from someone else I’ve come to respect. Sometimes you have to choose between being right and doing right.
While I know I’m right about what should have happened regarding that certain church and some certain laws, carrying that torch around any longer and inviting or inciting others to join me wouldn’t be right.
When choosing between being right and doing right also involves what someone may believe is their right, things can get even messier, right? I know, this is getting silly. I’ll stop soon.
Exercising a right isn’t always right.
You may have the right to not wear a mask as you’ve been asked to and to gather in numbers and ways that you’ve been asked not to. You may have these rights even though exercising them risks the life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness for everyone around you and everyone who will be around them. By refusing to wear a mask you are making a statement, we all understand that. You should also be aware you are saying more than you might think. What you are really saying is you care more for your right to make a statement than you care about anyone else.
If you insist on exercising these rights, remember that I have the right to point this out to you and everyone around you. Oh, and if you have the right to not wear a mask, I have the right to not wear pants. Think about it.
For the sake of those you care for and those who care about you, the next time you plan to exercise a right consider how those who founded our nation and enumerated these rights for you would ask you to exercise those rights with due respect.
PS: If anyone from a certain church wishes to exercise their right of free speech and freedom to apologize, I’m certain The Observer would offer space in their publication.
