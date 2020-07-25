I wake up. Uhh. Another day of distance learning.
This has been annoying. You might not believe that, but maybe I can convince you that it is. Let me tell you my routine. Wake up. Go to my meeting. This lasted TWO HOURS. Now it’s ten o’clock. Do math, I need to ask Mom about a question. Mom is helping someone else. Do the rest of my math. Mom is still helping someone else. Walk a mile down the hill to the bus and the other mile up the hill to get our lunch from the school (okay that wasn’t so bad). Research something and do a flipgrid on it (that wasn’t bad either). Do spelling. Get interrupted. Do language, get distracted and scolded to get on task. Mark everything off my list. Yay — but it’s 5 o’clock. Do chores, go to bed. (Yes, I ate dinner.) Wake up and do this all over again.
Now that I have hopefully got you wanting to read my article, let me tell you what I think: Kids should go to school like they used to.
My first main point is that online schooling is annoying to students. Students get to see their friends but can’t talk to them; it is basically torture. Like if you are working outside in the middle of the day, the sun is baking you alive, and a few yards away is your aboveground pool that you can’t get in because you have to dig this deep hole for something silly that you can’t even remember. And teachers can’t give proper lessons. There are so many distractions when trying to do your work and in meetings siblings are interrupting you, watching a show, or just making noise. There are many distractions outside as well as inside. Also people don’t have unlimited devices. There are four kids in my family. So we need four devices for us to work on. One more thing is that people with special needs can’t get the help they need.
My second main point is that parents can’t always help their kids. Sometimes they are busy on a phone call or doing chores.
Parents also need their devices, so if a parent needs to work on their phone and a kid does also, then that is a problem. A parent might have a kid who needs special education and could not help them. There is one really bad thing that could happen. Someone’s mom or dad might have to quit work to help their child and then no one could get money in that family.
My third main point is what happens if the electricity or internet stops working? I’ll tell you, computers need electricity and the internet; without that we could not do meetings or online work. There is one exception. If the internet is down or the electricity is out, you could work on a phone if it has data. There are two problems with this. One: If the electricity went out, phones could only work for a little bit because phones would need to charge. Two: Phones have tiny screens; even the iPhone 11 doesn’t have a good enough screen to do school work on.
My final main point is the coronavirus does not affect younger people as much as older people. Studies show that very few kids have died from the coronavirus. So I think we should go to school because it will improve kids’ emotional state as well as help them with the coronavirus. Kids can get the coronavirus, not die from it.
Please find a reasonable way to reopen schools in the fall. Thank you for listening.
