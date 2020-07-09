Upon returning recently from New York City, I caught up on issues of The Observer. To my dismay, I found much fear of COVID-19 and finger-pointing in articles and letters. There seems to be a monomaniacal focus on the retrovirus itself. Let us back up and take a larger view.
First, it is not just the retrovirus that is dangerous. It is pretty well documented that the “shelter in place” mandate has increased alcohol and opioid use dramatically, with the inevitable increase in sickness and deaths from overdoses. Unemployment is a well-established risk factor for suicide. In addition, unemployment and the lockdown have increased the rate of spousal abuse and child abuse. Harder to quantify is the increase in human unhappiness and misery from the economic downturn, as well as the loss in educational progress by our young people. One must keep these factors in mind when making policy.
Secondly, we are unlikely to ever see the unicorn scenario in which we open up from the lockdown with no increase in the COVID case rate. We have “flattened the curve” successfully, but that strategy never promised to decrease the eventual total infection number. The “area under the curve” — the total number of cases — is expected to be the same, whether the curve is flat or steep. A recent model published in the journal Science predicts that herd immunity might be accomplished if only 43% of the population were infected. We are far from that figure. Some pin their hopes on a vaccine. But COVID is a coronavirus, related to the four human coronaviruses responsible (with rhinoviruses) for the common cold. I do not share any optimism that a vaccine can be rapidly developed. In the absence of an effective vaccine available soon, a prolonged lockdown will do a lot of damage without reducing the eventual number of infections.
I am distressed by the alarm and finger-pointing. The COVID death rate is now thought to be much lower than 1%. Compare this to 14% for SARS. There are still many unknowns, such as the accuracy and interpretation of the testing. Certainly we ought to increase efforts to protect those in care homes, where 42% of U.S. COVID deaths have occurred. For the rest of us, a calm and measured discussion is needed.
The governor has directed us now to increase mask usage. This may have some protective effects, but on a personal note, I think that “social distancing” has pernicious effects as well. It dehumanizes us and weakens our society in ways I don’t have room to list. We will gamely wear the masks and stand on the little squares, but please have a little sympathy for those who are skeptical of the benefits.
Our leaders ought to be using more than a single number to make policy decisions, and they ought to be transparent in their deliberations. I believe this disease will hang on until a significant part of the population is infected. If that is true, another major lockdown would do more harm than good.
