The letter to Gov. Kate Brown that our county commissioners signed onto — along with other Eastern Oregon politicians — makes a good point about schools. That’s what the incoming administration is planning for at the national level, emphasizing a careful return to education. But the rest of the letter is badly informed.
Regionalizing the issue will get us into a world of hurt, and probably crush Grande Ronde Hospital’s ability to deal with the virus. That’s exactly what’s happened in Idaho. Hospitals across that state, as well as in Utah, Wyoming, and Montana, are in dire straights and likely on the road to triage now that Thanksgiving is over. A better approach is to use where the virus is spreading to determine local restrictions. That’s what Oregon has now decided.
The inability of Idaho’s Gov. Brad Little to implement such restrictions at the state level has caused as serious a rift as I’ve seen in my 40 years in this part of the world. Hospitals and politicians are at each other’s throats. Businesses, including Chobani in Twin Falls, are begging counties to take action, but there is so much misinformation that those calls have been ignored.
Even more serious is the conflict between our Northwest states. Leaders in Washington have asked Idaho to take responsibility for its citizens as Spokane hospitals have filled with Idaho patients. That is creating a burden on staffs and resources. Without uniform standards this was bound to happen. We all need to be on the same page.
The most disturbing part of the letter is the insistence the hospitality industry be allowed to go its own way. That is exactly where the virus has been thriving and what has brought Western and Midwestern states to their knees. The answer, as I’ve written before, is national level policy to help the business sectors that have been badly hurt by the virus. If we support them now, they and we can make it till vaccines become widely available, hopefully by springtime. The continuing failure of leadership — at the national level and in states that ignored masking and distancing mandates — is clear. The explosive rise of the virus across the Midwest and into our neighboring Western states has brought it all home. Those statewide mandates are the only thing that will get us a leg up on the virus.
Oregon has been middle of the pack in its restrictions. But because Brown has implemented those at the first sign of a rise in infections, we’ve had a slower growth in the infection rate than many other states. The goal is to ride this out with as few deaths as possible and to keep from overwhelming the health care system. That needs to be acknowledged. It’s a plus not a minus, and I want to hear our politicians say it out loud.
As for joining Idaho, the vote to have the Union County Board of Commissioners meet three times a year about that is a waste of taxpayer money. We’ve had leadership and Idaho has not. They are paying dearly for it in lives lost. With half the population, they’ve nevertheless surpassed Oregon in the number of deaths from the virus: twice the number per capita.
And while it was gratifying to read Wes Rampton’s recent letter acknowledging that masks are important to stopping the spread of the virus, both Tom Hermann and he are wrong about business restrictions. It’s been painful for small business owners in the hospitality industry, but that is exactly where science and medicine say the threat is the greatest. It’s also where federal assistance is most needed, and where there’s a looming failure.
It’s time for a change and for our political leaders to be part of it.
———
Norm Cimon of La Grande is a member of Oregon Rural Action, a nonprofit, but his column only represents his opinion.
