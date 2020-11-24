One morning last July, I awoke to excruciating stomach pain. When it didn’t subside, I woke my husband and told him I needed to go to the hospital. The nearest emergency room was at Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise. Following tests and scans, the emergency department doctor determined I needed emergency surgery. I waited, partially sedated, for the surgical team to be called in and awoke hours later with a 6-inch belly scar.
I was in the hospital for two days. I received the most attentive medical care. I was grateful for the skill and the kindness of all the people who cared for me during one of the most vulnerable moments of my life. While I rested under the watchful eye of hospital staff, I thought about the COVID-19 outbreak from the perspective of my hospital bed.
The admitting staff, my surgeon and surgical team, my nurses and nursing assistants, the administrators and launderers and cooks and janitors, all doing their daily job of caring for the members of our community when we are injured or ill — all the people attending to me — also are the people whose very work puts them at risk of contracting COVID-19 when it spreads through our community. Thinking of them, I find it amazing that many people in our community still resist such small sacrifices as wearing masks, social distancing or limiting the size of our Thanksgiving gatherings for this one single year.
What if the people who oppose such restrictions are right, and the measures are useless or the dangers of COVID-19 are overblown? We would be inconvenienced, for no real reason.
But what if the people who oppose such restrictions are wrong? What if masks and social distancing or household-only Thanksgiving gatherings really will slow the spread of COVID-19? What if (as the now more than 250,000 dead Americans indicates) COVID-19 is both extremely contagious and the potentially deadly illness that the nightly news shows it to be?
If for this one year we refuse to bother ourselves with inconveniences or small sacrifices such as masks or social distancing or household-sized Thanksgiving dinners, or insist that we have a “right” not to make such short-term changes to our routines — if we’re wrong about whether the measures are effective or whether the virus is really that dangerous — we put ourselves and our families and the rest of our community at risk of getting a potentially deadly illness. We’re staking the health and lives of the medical professionals who serve all of us on that belief.
Choosing between the possibility that our short-term sacrifices are unnecessary and the alternate possibility that people may become ill or die because we can’t be bothered or forced to act is not a hard decision. In the middle of the worst pandemic in over 100 years, we should all be willing to make the very small sacrifices requested of us — to protect ourselves, our families, our communities and the medical professionals who care for us all.
Anne Morrison is a La Grande resident and retired attorney who has lived in Union County since 2000.
