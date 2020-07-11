What’s done is done. COVID-19 has raised its ugly head in our community and, in spite of early national and local warnings as to its level of threat to lives and communities, responses were disappointing to say the least.
The president of our country, desperate to maintain his tough-guy image, minimized and dismissed the danger, even going so far as to flaunt the Centers for Disease Control safety guidelines by refusing to follow social distancing and masking protocols. Likewise, as though following the president’s lead, I witnessed, more than once and up close and personal, local leaders mock and be dismissive of not only the threat of this virus to our region but the efforts some of us were taking to protect not only ourselves but those around us.
Others politicized the virus by spreading the narrative (without factual foundation) that the focus on the disease was part of a “deep state” conspiracy to undermine our constitutional rights or at the very least to make it a referendum and character assassination on the leadership of our state.
I witnessed local health care professionals actually have this conversation. Really disgusting.
Cynicism, conspiracy and rumor mongering don’t help anyone but rather create unnecessary fear and confusion among citizens doing their best to figure out how to deal with the virus. Arrogant overconfidence and willingness to ignore the best health care guidelines can kill us. And government overreach? Really? What about the common good?
There are rules in place in our society to protect us all from harm. We don’t pass unsafely when driving and the solid yellow line is in our lane. We (hopefully all of us) don’t throw cigarettes or our burning material out the window of a car because range and forest fires hurt all of us in this beautiful state. We keep the noise down at night so our neighbors can sleep undisturbed.
Do most of us try to follow these rules? Yes.
Do these actions violate our constitutional rights? No.
And yet there are those who manipulate the notion of constitutional rights for their own purposes by claiming social distancing and wearing of protective masks violate their rights.
Does how we respond to this crisis dignify the Constitution or disgrace it? If we follow other rules of society without claiming they violate our rights, then what harm is there in following recommended health safety guidelines by wearing protective masks and giving others a little space for the common good of us all?
Wearing a mask is only mildly inconvenient and my constitutional rights still are intact. I also assume, especially in view of the increased tourism traffic through our region, that I may come close to those carrying the virus in the course of everyday activities.
I follow the health guidelines not only to protect myself but in doing so I am protecting others. It is likely this virus is going to be with us for a while.
If wearing a mask and giving people space is one of the few inconveniences in my lifetime, then life is pretty good considering the alternatives. Our leadership should have stepped up to the plate and modeled the correct and ethical response to this very dangerous disease.
