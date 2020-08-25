Human beings are wired to belong. We are social animals. This is obvious. But the depth and impact of this fact is not obvious and is only now being teased out by science, and it explains a lot.
Children form groups or cliques almost immediately (as shown in, for example, the famous Robbers Cave Study). Adults form groups over almost nothing (even the color of napkin they are given). Humans in the same group frequently dress alike, have similar political beliefs, buy similar vehicles. They respond very differently to people in their group than they do to people outside their group. Members of opposing groups tend to get very angry at each other if they disagree. Members of social groups tend to socialize almost exclusively with each other.
One unfortunate aspect of groups is that members of groups think they are in general better, smarter or more capable than members of other groups. “Those” are the “stupid people” who believe “x.”
Group members even believe they are the one group exempt from group thinking.
Different parts of the brain light up in response to faces, opinions and countless other things of those “in our group” as opposed to those “out of our group.” We are largely unconscious of our bias toward outsiders and rationalize our opinions. In the past men rationalized not allowing women to vote or own property as natural. They were not consciously aware of any problem with this. Slave owners likely believed they were doing what was natural. They were not aware of their horrible bias. It is stunning to read sermons of pastors in the South before the Civil War using the Bible to defend slavery. The Nazis believed what they were doing was completely natural. We all swim in highly irrational “group think” like fish swim in water — and, like water to the fish, we just don’t see it.
No matter where scientists and travelers have gone in the world they have found this same tendency to form groups with a core feature being an opposition to or struggle with another group. There is no in-group without an out-group.
Humans and their forbearers evolved first in small hunter-gatherer groups of between 30 and 300 people. They lived like this for 1-2 million years with little change in their tools or technology. Agriculture began 10,000-12,000 years ago. Agricultural civilizations began around 5,000-6,000 years ago. Money or coinage developed around 2,500-3,000 years ago. With the development of coinage, then technology, the complexity of societies exploded.
Evolution of humans occurs at a very slow process. Over the 1-2 million years that the human lineage were hunter-gatherers there was time for the brain to adapt to its environment, and likely much of the way we are “hard wired” has to do with evolutionary pressures during that time period. Over the 6,000 years of large society development there has not been time for significant evolutionary change in the way the brain is hard wired.
Members of small hunter-gatherer tribes had facial recognition of all members of the tribe and knew most of them well. Trustworthiness of tribe members was well understood by all tribesmen. Successful hunters shared their meat. There was tremendous social cohesion and comradery much like a military squad or platoon.
As societies became more complex our hunter-gatherer brains kept things simple. Did you vote for Trump? Are you a Seahawks fan? Are you a Democrat? Are you for gun control? Do you do yoga? Do you keep your lawn nice?
This is how the hunter-gatherer brain keeps track of tribal membership. Starting with very small differences, through interaction, individuals begin to develop group norms, roles and attitudes, which define the group and are internalized to influence behavior.
We develop bright lines of “us vs. them.” And we do not see the random, irrational basis of this group formation, a random artifact of our evolutionary past no longer helpful.
About the Author
Joel Rice of La Grande is a psychiatrist and operates addiction recovery and mental health clinics in La Grande and Pendleton.
