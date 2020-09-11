A little known fact about me: When I was in college some 40 years ago, I was raped.
At its most basic, rape is the act of being robbed of the ability to make the most personal and most fundamental decisions about one’s own life and body. The experience was so traumatic, so devastating, that it changed the entire trajectory of my life — my choice of schools, my outlook on the world, my view of human nature, my ensuing mental health, even my personality.
Because of that experience, few things matter more to me than the ability of women to make the decisions that affect their own bodies. Very little is more significant to me than men respecting the power of women to exercise that physical autonomy. Yet this country knowingly elected a president who has been accused multiple times of rape; who has been videotaped bragging about being at liberty to grab the intimate body parts of non-consenting women (Note: The Observer editorial staff chose to excise President Donald Trump’s actual comments based upon their unsuitability for a community paper); who has publicly acquiesced to demeaning sexual comments regarding his own daughter; and who takes obvious pleasure in deriding, demeaning and degrading women with attacks uniquely directed at our appearance, our intelligence and our capabilities.
Growing up in a community with a significant Jewish population, I had friends with parents whose arms bore tattoos from Hitler’s concentration camps. One friend’s two older sisters — preschoolers — were shot to death in front of her father. Such stories made the dangers of extremism virtually palpable. Evil really does exist in this world. Real people, whom I knew, suffered the incalculable and irremediable consequences of hatred unleashed.
In college, I was drawn to the richness and the dimensionality of African-American history. But it also has an incredibly brutal history, far more so than most Americans would ever imagine. Racism courses through the veins of American history and culture.
My experience of growing up amidst a Jewish community and my knowledge of African-American history tell me that the possibility of hate-based violence always exists just over the horizon, that such forces are dangerous in the extreme, and once unleashed, can become uncontrollable. Yet we have a president who has repeatedly approved and spewed such hatred openly — degrading minority groups, condoning racial violence and encouraging hatred in the minds of the unbalanced and unwell.
Groups and nations possess the ability to destroy the world multiple times over, and small breakaway groups as well as superpowers are represented by leaders of questionable stability vying for more power. And in this world, we have elected a president who takes apparent pleasure in toying with, taunting, deriding, bullying, threatening and pandering to such leaders.
We live in a world where our own president routinely degrades and objectifies women. He flouts the absolute necessity of tolerance in a diverse nation and plays with the most dangerous of fires, spewing the same vitriolic hatred toward minority groups that has morphed into uncontrollable violence countless times in the past. He endorses intolerance and encourages divisiveness, demonizing Americans for simply holding different political views.
By randomly withdrawing from international treaties, treating long-standing allies with abandon and cozying up to murderers and dictators, he further destabilizes the world we will pass on to our children and grandchildren.
Trump plays with this world like it’s his little toy.
There is no reason that justifies voting for Trump.
There are so many reasons not to.
About the Author
Anne Morrison is a La Grande resident and retired attorney who has lived in Union County since 2000.
