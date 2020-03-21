In response to the coronavirus crisis, city councilors and county commissioners in Union County must make the difficult decision to require all persons except those providing essential public services to shelter at home immediately. Why is this drastic action necessary?
As of March 19, the Oregon Health Authority confirmed a total of 88 people in Oregon infected with COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Cases have now been documented in 15 counties. Union County so far has one diagnosed case of COVID-19, which is spreading throughout Oregon at an exponential speed — gradually, and then suddenly.
Cases are typically discovered only when someone gets sick enough to seek medical attention. This is important as it typically takes approximately five days to start showing symptoms. Here’s the math: For every known case there are approximately 50 unknown cases. This is because if I become sick, I infect several people today, and they infect a few people each tomorrow (as do I), and the total count of infected people doubles every three days until I get so sick I get hospitalized or get tested and become a “known case.” But in the time it takes me to figure out I am sick 50 others now have the virus.
With the virus now in Union County, our health care system is likely to be overwhelmed. Exhausted health care workers may break down. They will have to decide which patient gets the oxygen and which one dies.
COVID-19 is a pandemic. It can’t be eliminated now. But we can reduce its impact. The only way to prevent this disaster is social distancing today. Not tomorrow. Today. That means keeping as many people home as possiblestarting now.
Some people cannot, or will not, practice social distancing for a variety of reasons and will continue to spread the virus. So everyone else must start today. Social distancing isn’t easy. But we must do it. It’s not optional. Social distancing is the only way to stop the spread of the virus.
Let’s look at how this could play out in Union County. Assume there are four unrecognized COVID-19 cases here (there is very probably more). Since virus infections double approximately every three days, the four unrecognized cases in 15 days (five doublings) would be 4x4x4x4x4 = 4,096 cases in Union County unless social distancing succeeds in flattening the infection curve.
About 15% of cases of COVID-19 infections require hospitalization. This means 614 hospital beds (4,096 x 15%) would be required in Union County. About 5% of COVID-19 infections (projected 205 cases in Union County) would require intensive care.
Grande Ronde Hospital is a critical access hospital with 19 beds in its medical/surgical unit and six beds in its critical care unit. During a time of emergency, the 25 bed limit is lifted. The hospital is preparing to try to take patients who present. Even the expanded capacity will likely fall far short of meeting medical need.
Social distancing actions have been implemented in Oregon and Union County. These actions are reducing the spread of the virus and its impact on our health care system. But voluntary social distancing will not flatten the curve of exponential virus infections enough. All Union County residents except those providing essential services must shelter at home immediately.
If we reduce the infections as much as possible, our health care system will be able to handle cases much better, driving dowm the fatality rate. If we spread this over time, we will reach a point where the rest of society can be vaccinated, minimizing the risk.
Our goal is not to eliminate coronavirus contagions. It’s to postpone them. Each day we delay makes it more difficult to flatten the curve of new infections in the pandemic and will increase the number of deaths in Union County.
