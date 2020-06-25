My husband and I have a yard sign that states, among other things, that “BLACK LIVES MATTER.” Several of our neighbors have reacted as if that must mean that other lives — “all lives” or “blue lives” — aren’t important. They’ve asked: “Don’t all lives matter?”
Of course all lives matter. But in our country, the idea that Black lives matter hasn’t exactly been a given.
The first enslaved Africans arrived in Jamestown in 1619, starting a slave trade that continued, in the U.S., until 1808. It’s estimated more than 10 million Africans were torn from their homes and families, raped, branded, traded, sold and transported to the Americas to be brutally enslaved and treated as property. In our country, that system lasted almost 250 years. Clearly the lives of Africans and their descendants did not “matter” in the way white lives did.
Slavery in the U.S. ended in 1865, but Southerners reacted violently to new laws, which enabled former slaves to vote and hold office. Between 1865 and 1950, an estimated 6,500 Black Americans were lynched — women, children, babies, but mostly men, sometimes before crowds of thousands, sometimes after unimaginable torture. The people who committed lynchings were often publicly known, but rarely held accountable. That history tells us that Black lives did not “matter” in the way white lives did.
Millions of Black people fled the poverty, violence and segregation of the South to face discrimination in employment, education and housing throughout the country. Old news clips show the brutal force used, often by the police, to subdue civil rights workers in the South. (It’s telling that when authorities dragged the lakes and rivers of central Mississippi in 1964 in the attempt to find the bodies of three civil rights workers murdered by the Klan and the police, they unexpectedly found, instead, the bodies of seven murdered Black men.) This is our heritage. And none of it suggests that our country has valued Black lives very much.
For more than a decade now, Americans have watched cellphone videos of Black Americans being assaulted and murdered by the police. The fact those murders keep happening, and the officers involved are so rarely held accountable, makes it difficult to believe this country really believes Black lives matter in the same way as white lives.
Yes, all lives matter. Of course blue lives matter. But neither law enforcement officers nor most whites come from an older-than-the-nation-and-still-existing tradition of oppression and violence that says our lives are worth less than other people’s. History and the nightly news show we have never and don’t now value Black lives as we do white lives.
The assertion that Black Lives Matter hardly means that others lives don’t. Instead, it recognizes our centuries of history, where Black lives have not mattered as much as other people’s. It articulates the reality that we need for people from all backgrounds to work toward a fairer world — where Black lives are valued equally.
Anne Morrison is a La Grande resident and retired attorney who has lived in Union County since 2000.
