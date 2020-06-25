If you live in rural America, by design and by default, you have to be tough. Carrying a gun for protection often comes with that. The same mantra as a Navy Seal?
I live in the city and rural America — Austin, Texas, and La Grande. In the city, the grocery stores don’t let you in without a mask.
Tired of that, I returned from Austin about a week ago. Refreshing to see faces because you don’t have to wear a mask. But should you?
As I watch most without a mask I am reminded of my many years of intrigue and research with U.S. Special Forces and the traits it takes to be one of the toughest men in the world. In La Grande, I have been able to identify those same traits in many people: calm, tough, rugged, shoot it if it moves, respectful, and the nicest people you’ll ever meet. In one word: “humble.”
Follow me here as I share a story of those Special Forces traits, how it relates to the toughest of the tough, to COVID-19 and to Union County.
Three Navy Seal trainees, one by one, are put into a large room with a circle in the middle. The trainee’s job is to escape the room via one of three exits. However, each exit is guarded by two hardened Navy Seals. The circle represents a safe zone the other Navy Seals are not allowed to enter. This gives the Seal trainee time to think through an escape to freedom, and to fight another day. Once they leave the circle, they have 30 seconds to escape.
After 10 minutes of analyzing the situation, trainee one heads to door three. He does not get past the Seals in 30 seconds.
The second trainee sits in the circle for an hour analyzing every angle. He bolts for door one, and after 20 seconds he cannot escape. But, before the 30 seconds expires, he returns to the circle. Smart move. After four attempts though the class instructor says, “Great try. You died four times.”
The third trainee is a burly guy (no pun intended). After two hours in the circle, he is asked by the instructor what he plans to do. He says he is waiting for the Seals to get bored or fall asleep. The instructor says, “Good luck with that.”
Three more hours pass and the Seal instructor informs the trainee that he has one more hour to escape or the exercise will end. The Seals guarding the doors begin harassing and challenging the trainee. Forty-five minutes later, the instructor, with 15 minutes left, tells the trainee he gets a weekend pass if he can escape. Ah, an incentive!
What does trainee three do? He does nothing.
As they gather in the center of the room the instructor facing trainee three says, “Say goodbye to your former team members. Only the toughest survive.” Then he turns to trainee one and trainee two and dismisses them.
The moral of the story? Navy Seals are first taught to avoid danger, complete the mission safely, and to live another day. Since the circle represented a safe zone, trainee three’s best strategy was to do nothing. Attempting to go where there is danger is a last resort move.
In dealing with COVID-19 a Navy Seal weighs the risks. He realizes injecting disinfectant and taking unproven hydroxychloroquine are both very risky. He also ignores conspiracy theories because they don’t further the mission and are a waste of energy. He knows his gun is useless too. He therefore takes COVID-19 as a relevant and serious risk.
To remain the toughest guy he knows his best strategy today is to ensure he is available another day to serve his country, his community and his family. Which means the toughest guy in town is wearing a mask.

Steven Berley is a local business owner in La Grande.
