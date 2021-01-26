The truth? Just what exactly is the truth? Yes, Americans deserve the truth but it seems everyone has their own idea of what the truth is. People tend to believe what they want to believe. Facts are ignored, everyone has their own facts or alternate facts.
How do we get the truth if we no longer believe in our news institutions? The free press has always been the backbone of our democracy. When we lose faith in these institutions then we lose a vital role in protecting our democracy.
The press and news organizations have to take some responsibility in the mistrust of our free press. What passes for journalism these days is sometimes nothing more than tabloid sensationalism. We have propaganda outlets that inflame and feed the misinformation and prejudices that divide us all. This misinformation is rampant and people tend to migrate to the media that reinforces their beliefs.
There is a lot at stake here. The answers aren’t easy but I believe in the future of my country. We are a democracy in trouble. We cannot look for a demigod politician to save us from ourselves. We the people still have a say in our government, but a democracy cannot survive if we aren’t an educated electorate.
We cannot survive if we don’t recognize and deal with the institutional racism that is rampant in our society. We cannot condone violence in any form. We cannot put on a red hat, carry an American flag and call ourselves a patriot while invading our capitol building. We cannot repair the racism and unjust treatment of our Black countrymen when we have the burning and destruction of our inner cities.
We cannot ask for the truth and then promote untrue conspiracy theories. We cannot promote truth by electing legislators who believe in these crazy theories. We cannot elect demigod presidents who promote extreme right wing beliefs that inflame a mob to try to overthrow an election.
Truth: We have not lost the freedom of religion in this country. That freedom does not give us a right to keep people from practicing a religion that you don’t believe in.
Truth: No one has taken gun rights from anyone.
Truth: What you believe is not necessarily the truth. Conspiracy theories, what you read on Facebook or what you watched on YouTube is probably not the truth.
Truth: Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term. Every court in the nation found no election fraud. This fraud is only a figment of Donald Trump’s imagination. Do not put your allegiance to just one man. That is not what democracy is all about. No one is above the law.
We cannot be a divided country. We are all Americans. We are a country of many different ethnic people, but we really all want the same things. Open your mind and your heart. Believe in our democracy, believe in our history of freedom and our love of our country. Remember our veterans, many who gave their lives for their country.
Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream. Let’s make this dream a reality for all Americans.
Michael Sasser was born in Enterprise almost 73 years ago and returned to Wallowa County about 15 years ago. He was a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 15 for 32 years.
