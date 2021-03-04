“Voting is the beating heart of democracy” are words attributed to Thomas Paine. Paine and his fellow founders were intent in making sure our fledgling country would never become the type of European-style monarchy they and their ancestors had left behind. How best to accomplish that? Allow citizens to vote for their leaders and provide for a peaceful transfer of power. This seems obvious enough today, although it was a radical proposition at the time.
While the earliest implementation of representative democracy in the United States was not perfect, it was still an improvement over the other political systems in the world then. Over the decades and centuries, our country has expanded voting rights to include non-land owners, women and racial minorities. There is still work to do, notably reforming the Electoral College, which has been responsible for electing the loser of the popular vote twice in the last 22 years.
There are several major problems with the Electoral College. First, it gives voters in little states more power than voters in big states. For example, in the Electoral College, each individual vote in Wyoming counts nearly four times as much in as each individual vote in Texas (according to The Center for Voting and Democracy). So much for “one person, one vote.”
Also, the winner-take-all nature of the system not only throws away conservative votes in blue states, it encourages election fraud in the handful of battleground states where the popular vote count is likely to be close. If we had a national popular vote, President Donald Trump would not have made that fateful call to the Georgia secretary of state, stating, “I only need 11,000 votes” — 11,000 votes is a drop in the bucket for the national popular vote, but what was really at stake was all 16 of Georgia’s electoral votes, a significant proportion of what Trump needed to reach 270.
In the 2020 election, many states moved to expand voting access through mail-in voting. Those efforts resulted in a record 46% of Americans voting by mail and the highest participation rate of any national election since 1900. Anyone reading this column knows Oregon helped pioneer this concept and has been conducting elections exclusively by mail for more than 20 years. Mail-in voting has proven secure and economical, as well as convenient for the voter. For those who believe the 2020 election was somehow stolen due to mail-in ballots, consider how difficult it would be for you personally to cast even one double vote. Not only would it be virtually impossible, it would also be a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.
Trump is the only presidential candidate to refuse to concede defeat after all votes were counted and legal challenges resolved. His many falsehoods about mail-in voting, his ineffectual court challenges and his attempts at illegal interference have stress-tested our democratic institutions as never before. In the end, Republican-appointed judges and Republican state officials honored the democratic process and resisted Trump’s attempts to tamper with the will of the people. If you believe Trump was robbed, is it really so surprising that a sitting president with an approval rating of 40.3% on Election Day could lose a national election?
Despite the importance of the vote, many Republican legislators across the country are now more determined than ever to restrict their citizens’ ability to cast votes. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, so far in 2021, lawmakers in 33 states have created more than 165 bills to restrict voting. Although their purported goal is improving election integrity, voter fraud (as opposed to election fraud) is extremely rare in this country. There are numerous large studies that prove this. For example, The Washington Post published the results of an investigation in 2014 that found 31 credible incidents of voter fraud out of one billion ballots cast. Restricting voting access is a corrupt solution in search of a nonexistent problem.
The founders created a constitutional democracy for good reason. Our continued existence as a democratic nation depends on free and fair elections, as well as a peaceful transfer of power. Your vote is helping to keep democracy alive.
