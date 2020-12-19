During the 2019 Oregon Legislative Session, Senate Bill 770 was passed. which created the governor’s Task Force on Universal Health Care. The charge of the task force is to “recommend the design of the Health Care for All Oregon Plan, a universal health care system, administered by the Health Care for All Oregon Board, that is equitable, affordable and comprehensive, provides high quality health care and is publicly funded and available to every individual residing in Oregon.”
The United States is the only industrialized nation that does not have universal health care. With the passage of the American Care Act in 2010, millions of previously uninsured were finally able to gain health care coverage. According to an article in the New England Journal of Medicine, there were 49 million Americans without health insurance prior to the passage of the ACA. That number has been reduced to approximately 30 million prior to the current COVID crisis. With a significant rise in unemployment due to the pandemic, this number will undoubtedly increase. Additionally, under the ACA we saw the elimination of denials for pre-existing conditions and young adults were able to remain covered by their parents insurance until age 26; both of which have been jeopardized by recent attempts to repeal the ACA.
Through the task force on Universal Health Care, we have an opportunity, in Oregon, to develop a health care plan that is affordable, equitable and disconnected from an individual’s employment.Oregon could lead the nation in developing a health plan that aligns us with every other industrialized nation in the world.
Although this health plan would be government funded, it would not be government run. In other words, your health care decisions would be made between you and your health care provider who would then be reimbursed by the state for the services provided to you. Under our current system, your health care decisions are often made, not by your health care provider but rather, by your insurance provider. You would also no longer need to worry about whether or not your health care provider is part of the insurer’s network of preferred providers. Under a universal plan, you could choose any health care provider who meets the requirements to deliver services under the plan.
We have all heard the horror stories of being treated in a hospital setting and when you receive the bill, you discover that some of the providers in the hospital were out of network resulting in your co- payment responsibility being much higher than expected. Under universal health care, you would no longer be faced with what is referred to as “surprise billing”. In fact, you may well see the elimination of co-pays and deductibles, entirely.
As a member of the governor’s task force on Universal Health Care, I am committed to work with the other members of the task force to develop a system that is fair, equitable and meets the needs of all Oregonians in a cost effective and medically responsive manner. The work of the task force began in August of this year and will continue into 2021.
I encourage everyone with an interest in how this plan is being developed to attend our task force meetings, which are all being held virtually. Public input is welcome at all meetings either in written form or by signing up to give oral input during our meetings. For a schedule of task force meetings and instructions for attending and/or giving input go to www.oregon.gov/oha/HPA/HP/Pages/Task-Force-Universal-Health-Care.aspx.
The task force meetings are all liv streamed and anyone is welcome to attend as well as give input into the work of the task force.
The work of the task force is intended to improve the lives of all Oregonians by providing a comprehensive, fair and equitable health care system for all residents.
———
Dwight Dill lives in La Grande, is retired and serves as a member of Oregon’s Task Force on Universal Health Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.