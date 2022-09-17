As a kid, I loved newspapers because they made me feel like a grown-up. I still recall flipping through the Denver Post on my grandparents’ kitchen table with inky fingers — cereal bowls and coffee mugs making rings on the Sunday funnies.

As a reporting intern for The Observer, I’ve spent the last 10 weeks working to fill the inky pages of this community’s paper with the many, many stories of Union County. And I loved every moment.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Shannon Golden is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6015 sgolden@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.