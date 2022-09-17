As a kid, I loved newspapers because they made me feel like a grown-up. I still recall flipping through the Denver Post on my grandparents’ kitchen table with inky fingers — cereal bowls and coffee mugs making rings on the Sunday funnies.
As a reporting intern for The Observer, I’ve spent the last 10 weeks working to fill the inky pages of this community’s paper with the many, many stories of Union County. And I loved every moment.
When I was assigned to work here through the University of Oregon’s Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism, it was hard to conceptualize what sorts of stories I would be writing. I’m from Denver, Colorado, and went to college in Eugene, so I’m used to bigger cities. I was curious to know how much there was to report on in a smaller, Eastern Oregon town.
But one of my favorite professors in college used to always say, “There are no slow news days, only slow news reporters.” So I’d be the only one to blame if things felt slow.
This internship reminded me that there’s always a story. It helped to look at it this way — if I wrote one piece a day about every one of La Grande’s residents, that would take over 13,000 days. I only had three months, so I know I’ve just scratched the surface of life in Union County.
Every person I engaged with made La Grande feel bigger, more dynamic and more complex — from young 4-H participants who worked so hard to prepare for the county fair to nonprofit organizations working to make lasting changes in this community.
I truly feel that journalism is a perfect job for curious people who love to learn. At The Observer, it’s a team effort. We all work to cover every beat. In 10 weeks, I learned about the intricacies of planning a county fair, ODOT’s work to improve the region’s waterways, the state’s troubled public defense system, the ins and outs of city council ordinances and so much more.
As my time at The Observer comes to an end, I’d like to thank the Union County community for welcoming me and trusting me with its stories. I’d also like to thank the Observer staff for their continued support and guidance. This internship, which was my first in the journalism field out of college, taught me several invaluable lessons, and leaving is decidedly bittersweet.
I’m proud of the work I’ve done and I’m excited to see what’s next. But I will dearly miss La Grande and forever admire everyone who makes this little corner of the state so special.
