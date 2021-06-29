As a Union County commissioner I do not support the efforts of Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley to designate an additional 4,700 miles of Oregon’s streams and rivers as wild and scenic, as defined by the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.
Union County is troubled by the lack of communication between county leadership and the senators in regard to the draft bill, “The River Democracy Act.” It is a misuse of the Federal Wild and Scenic Rivers Act to address the issues the senators say they are concerned about — water quality, reducing wildfire threats and expanding recreation access.
The process used by the senators to identify streams was flawed, involving only a minor group of individuals and organizations. It did not include any consultation or coordination with local elected officials. I first learned about it when it was already nominated. When I asked who nominated it, I was told that was not public information. We have asked for maps of the proposed miles and have not received them. Not coordinating with local county officials or even allowing them at the table before proposing such an act is just wrong.
The designation in fact will do nothing to reduce wildfire threats, protect drinking water or sustain endangered fish and wildlife species. In fact, through the management limitations required under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, just the opposite will occur.
This proposed act will add additional layers of bureaucratic overlays, complicating an already complicated management scenario while increasing opportunities for litigation and inaction by our federal agencies to accomplish their management directives. There will be no additional staffing nor money to manage the segments, and they will simply be words and lines on a map.
The multiple use requirement of these public lands, as defined in the 1960 Multiple Use Sustained Yield Act and others, must be maintained for the economic welfare and enjoyment of our citizens and visitors. The restriction or elimination of the customary uses on proposed and existing special land use designations must be minimized. Any proposed changes must be coordinated with local governments and others as defined through the Congressional Coordination statute.
I do not support any additional designations such as those proposed under the RDA. For the health, safety, welfare and continued economic viability of our citizens, we must protect the use of public lands and water.
I am asking the senators to schedule a public meeting with commissioners in which we may interact with them regarding this proposed legislation, so the citizens of Union County may hear what they are proposing and have the opportunity to ask questions themselves.
Union County has been working with OWRD and a diverse group of stakeholders on a Place-Based Water Plan for the Upper Grande Ronde Basin for the last 4-1/2 years, including local ranchers, farmers, cities, state and federal agencies. At no time during these public meetings was the proposed River Democracy Act brought up or discussed. I attend Soil and Water Conservation District meetings as well as Grande Ronde Model Watershed meetings and this has never been discussed. We don’t even know who nominated it for our area or who they might represent.
As an elected official, I don’t think this is the way to handle such important issues.
