I read Anne Morrison’s Thinking Out Loud column in The Observer (July 9, 2022) regarding Greater Idaho. I would mostly agree with many of her thoughts. However, rather than look at all the negatives, I prefer to look at investigating and answering the unknowns one at a time.
I would recommend that a task force including the county commissioners and interested parties start down the path of seeking knowledge and facts. This is a positive way to proceed so that by the fall 2022 meeting of the Union County Commissioners there will be some local analysis to consider.
Examples of local contacts might include: the Union County assessor, attorney, sheriff and clerk; school superintendents and Eastern Oregon University administrators; and the county office of the Oregon Farm Bureau.
Each would have ideas on how their local “institutions” would be affected by the annexation. Without input from local leaders, we (leaders and citizens) don’t know any answers. The problems and positive outcomes are likely many, but without working locally the possibility of such a transition would be unknown.
Examples of information you seek might include: the impact on taxes; sheriff and deputies need for new certification; compatibility of Oregon ordinances with Idaho ordinances; teacher and/or county retirements; and agriculture business perspective.
I am sure all leaders and citizens can come up with hundreds of questions, but seeking input is a critical first step.
I understand there is an ordinance for you requiring one meeting on this annexation topic per quarter. However, couldn’t there be more than one meeting if interest was expressed by citizens or commissioners? Certainly notices in all media (county website, radio, newspaper) will help the community become aware of the reasons behind the potential move, the current process and the many issues that would need to be addressed likely over an extended time period.
Here are just a few of my reasons for dissatisfaction with laws Oregon has passed and other issues that have a negative effect on us in rural areas:
1. Rural Oregonians can’t control cougars, bears and wolves in their backyards. All three predators kill baby deer and elk along with ranchers’ cattle. City people of course don’t want such animals at their home/business.
2. Urbanites can change farm labor laws, and the farmers are forced to pay the extra costs. And, in balancing the budget, farmers have no control over the income for their crop.
3. Urbanites live in crime-ridden communities and yet have legalized many former illegal issues, including possession/use of certain drugs.
4. Tax burdens according to https://taxfoundation.org/tax-freedom-day-2019 indicate Idaho has the eighth smallest taxation, whereas Oregon ranks 33rd. I’ve read that in 2019, Idahoans paid $1,722 less per year than the average Oregon resident.
5. Prevention of destruction of housing from huge wildfires is more effective in Idaho. Rural areas function better with less regulation, which is prevalent in Idaho.
I have heard from some that even if this move seems like an overwhelming issue, there is hope that the Oregon Legislature might realize that Union County along with several other counties are serious about addressing solutions to the issues above.
Ken Parsons, of La Grande, has been a supporter of the Greater Idaho proposal since the beginning. Learn more at www.greateridaho.org.
