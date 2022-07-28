Editor's Note

I read Anne Morrison’s Thinking Out Loud column in The Observer (July 9, 2022) regarding Greater Idaho. I would mostly agree with many of her thoughts. However, rather than look at all the negatives, I prefer to look at investigating and answering the unknowns one at a time.

I would recommend that a task force including the county commissioners and interested parties start down the path of seeking knowledge and facts. This is a positive way to proceed so that by the fall 2022 meeting of the Union County Commissioners there will be some local analysis to consider.

Ken Parsons, of La Grande, has been a supporter of the Greater Idaho proposal since the beginning. Learn more at www.greateridaho.org.

