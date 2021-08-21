An open letter to Sheriff Cody Bowen.
I am writing to let you know how beyond furious I am upon reading your recent letter to the governor. You can feel however you want to feel about mandates, but it is unacceptable for you to write a letter saying that “we the people of Union County, Oregon, have had enough!” as if you speak for all of us.
I can assure you that you do not speak for me, nor for so many other people in our community on this matter any more than you feel that Kate Brown speaks for you. Writing a letter to the governor stating your opinion is fine, even stating that many citizens here agree with you is fine, but pretending that you are doing so on all of our behalf is abhorrent and unexcusable.
Rights are not being violated with these public safety mandates, and behaving like wearing a piece of cloth on your face is worthy of outrage is absurd. COVID-19 is running rampant in our community and in our country and it is affecting more children than ever due to the high contagiousness of the delta variant. Anything that we can do to protect our children and our community, especially when it is something as simple as wearing a mask, should absolutely be done without turning it into a political issue.
Saying that families should be able to choose whether or not their children wear masks in school is unfair to the people who are trying to be responsible in preventing more spread of this virus. If there are some people in close quarters who choose not to wear masks, it is nowhere near as effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19 than if they do. Masks work best when used both ways: I wear mine to protect the community, and the community wears theirs to protect me. When we all wear them, there is the highest level of protection for us all. Potentially sacrificing the health of others during a pandemic because you feel like your rights are being infringed upon by a minor inconvenience is simply unethical.
Claiming that wearing masks does far more harm to children than the virus ever could is disgustingly disrespectful to people who have lost loved ones. While it may not have killed as many children as it has adults by far, it has indeed killed children, and most of the more-than 600,000 adults in the U.S. that the virus has claimed had children who loved them. What has wearing a mask done that is worse than that?
No matter how you look at this problem, you have hurt our community with your letter. Best-case scenario: You have created more of a divide between those who believe that the mask mandates go against their rights and those who believe that wearing masks is responsible. Worst-case scenario: COVID-19 ends up being the winner in all of this, infecting and killing far more people than it had to.
Either way, our community suffers. I can only hope that it suffers from the divide rather than a horrifying health crisis, but it didn’t have to be this way.
