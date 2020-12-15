Recently, Anytime Fitness manager Lynette Williamson defended her decision to keep operating the gym in La Grande in direct violation of COVID-19 restrictions requiring such gyms to close.
Williamson stated, “We are taking our chance. We’re gonna remain open until something happens,” and added members were not being required to wear masks.
“We’ve got disinfectant, everybody’s kind of distant. Everybody’s socially distanced, yeah.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has spent a lifetime studying and working on preventing the spread of infectious diseases worldwide, and for months we have heard him explain the need to wear masks and to socially distance.
We’ve watched countless ICU doctors and nurses on TV plead for Americans to follow government restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Yet Williamson — her own science and epidemiology qualifications admittedly unknown — feels confident enough of her own understanding of how the virus spreads to utterly disregard the information and directions coming from the medical/scientific community: “We are taking our chance.”
The problem is that Williamson isn’t just taking a chance with the health and lives of her staff or members. Rather, she is so confident that she knows better than the medical experts how to prevent the spread of the virus that she is willing to “take a chance” with the lives of every member of our community. Approximately 20% of people infected with COVID-19 show no symptoms, but can continue to spread it. There is no way for Williamson to assure that every member working out at her gym is COVID-free, and no way for her to know that an infected member won’t infect others at her gym.
And while the entire medical community insists on the need to prevent further spread of the disease, prevention is clearly not Williamson’s concern. Instead of complying proactively with measures designed to keep COVID-19 from spreading, she cavalierly asserts, “We’re gonna remain open until something happens.” (A call to their number on Dec. 11 said open to members.)
At least Williamson can have a clear conscience: She’s unlikely to know if a member from her gym carries the virus home to a vulnerable parent or grandparent, or transmits it to a diabetic coworker or to a Safeway checker. She is unlikely to learn if her willingness to flaunt government restrictions causes someone else in our community to die. She is clearly willing to take that chance.
In Salem, three gyms defied orders to shut down; the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined them $90,000. In regard to La Grande’s Anytime Fitness, OSHA has apparently done nothing. Our small rural county has seen nearly 900 COVID-19 cases to date, 10 deaths, and the case count rises daily. Experts predict the next few months will be worse than the months we’ve just endured. When business leaders are willing to play roulette with the lives of other people, one has to wonder why OSHA refuses to defend the lives of members of our community as vigilantly as it does those of the politicians and bureaucrats of Salem.
———
Michael Howard, 75, lives in La Grande and is a forensic scientist in private practice. He retired from the Oregon State Police Forensic Services Division in 1999 as director of the Bend crime lab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.