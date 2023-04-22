I’d like to put to rest some of the debate generated from David Thiesfeld’s opinion letters on the Boardman to Hemingway transmission project.
The idea of a local interconnection to the B2H has in fact been advocated in the past by our public officials. Commissioner Mark Bennett of Baker County was probably the most vocal and involved, but Union County’s former Commissioner Steve McClure did so as well. Idaho Power is adamant that the B2H is a high-voltage superhighway — no off-ramps, period. Taking their side of the argument, they will say the current 230 kV lines will experience less congestion because of the B2H, and that’s what we locals should be using for more renewables and economic development — not the B2H.
We have a number of utility corridors through our county (like all counties), as Mr. Thiesfeld describes, but most are underground and cause less disruption after construction and after the reclamation of the land. (Albeit, many farmers and ranchers would disagree, because their soils are compacted and they experience never-ending costs and years of hassles with invasive weeds the utilities leave behind.) But more to the point is the fact that this corridor and transmission line is a huge industrial invasion. Double the height of the current overhead lines (1,198 towers and 300 tensioning stations), reflective metal lattice, 40-foot-deep cement footings, noisy hum and crackling (exceeding state safety standards), hundreds of miles of roads (think: weeds again), and worse — a wildfire risk.
Mr. Thiesfeld speaks of an event 20 years ago in Klickitat, Washington, that today we would put in the DER category: distributed energy resources. There are a variety of innovative DERs available today. The Stop B2H Coalition for years has been advocating in policy and decision-making arenas for alternatives to high-voltage overhead lines: more DERs, in addition to upgrading the three existing 230kV lines in their same corridor, or burying direct current lines along existing rights-of-way. Additionally, the ability to disconnect from the grid for local resilience and energy independence, in our own micro-grids for example, would be good emergency preparedness for wildfires, storms or attacks.
Simple news stories and op-ed cannot really explain the complexities of the B2H project and its impacts, or the twists and turns of the project over the past 17 years. It is an octopus of a project, with so many tentacles. Even with the Supreme Court ruling last month, it has a long way to go before you see a shovel in the ground. And as far as eminent domain goes — of course it’s “legal,” but is it right? It is supposed to be a last resort when no other options are possible. Is that really the case here?
If anyone wants to learn more about the B2H project — from technical details to the siting processes (including state and federal agencies’ decisions and judicial rulings) — contact info@stopb2h.org.
Fuji Kreider, of La Grande, is a member of the Stop B2H Coalition. She is a community organizer and organizational development consultant who has worked in various sectors and countries.
