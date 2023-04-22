I’d like to put to rest some of the debate generated from David Thiesfeld’s opinion letters on the Boardman to Hemingway transmission project.

The idea of a local interconnection to the B2H has in fact been advocated in the past by our public officials. Commissioner Mark Bennett of Baker County was probably the most vocal and involved, but Union County’s former Commissioner Steve McClure did so as well. Idaho Power is adamant that the B2H is a high-voltage superhighway — no off-ramps, period. Taking their side of the argument, they will say the current 230 kV lines will experience less congestion because of the B2H, and that’s what we locals should be using for more renewables and economic development — not the B2H.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Fuji Kreider, of La Grande, is a member of the Stop B2H Coalition. She is a community organizer and organizational development consultant who has worked in various sectors and countries.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.